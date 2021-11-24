One kind word

Last week was anti-bullying week in the UK and at The Academy International School we had lots of activities to give the strong message that our school community supports a kind environment.

And what a positive week it was! Throughout the week the students did activities to encourage kindness, positivity and support our anti-bullying environment. Children spoke about what it means to be kind, how to show kindness, what a kind world looks like, and our creative teaching team came up with loads of ideas to promote kindness at school.

Among other things the children in the junior school wrote letters of kindness to all their classmates, made hearts for each member of their class and filled them with positive affirmations, had fun with the word kind by spelling out the word using their body (quite a challenge!), made a video to share what kindness means to them, wrote beautiful messages of kindness, and made a beautiful display for our central palm tree so that, as children walk by, they are reminded of being kind.

In the Senior School the students wrote Haikus and notes of gratitude and appreciation. They watched Ted talks and challenged misconceptions to upgrade their world view. The lessons promoted open-mindedness, looking at how small acts of kindness can change the world.

Friday was the perfect end of the week with lovely blue skies matching the joint school “Blue Day” as all students wore blue in support of kindness week.