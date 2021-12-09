Queen’s College art competition entries

Each year the Mallorca Fashion Outlet organizes an art competition on the theme of Christmas. This year the students in Years 5 - 7 at Queen’s College were asked to design an illustration of their “favourite Christmas moment”. The winning student will be awarded 1000 euros by the Mallorca Fashion Outlet, to be donated to the school’s Christmas Giving Tree which supports three local charities.

For so many children this is all about being with their families. Typical scenes of stockings hanging on a fireplace, log fires, decorating the Christmas tree together, family meals and playing in the snow feature in so many of the children’s drawings. Community celebrations where families join friends for special events, were also important to many children.

Father Christmas, his reindeer and elves and the journey of The Three Kings are magical moments for all primary children.

The Christmas star, the cookies and milk for Santa and a carrot for the reindeer, the sleigh bells and the Christmas stories haven’t been lost - they are ever present in the celebçrations of every child. As Laura writes in her favourite Christmas moment, “Christmas is about giving, not getting!”