Here at Baleares International College, Sant Agustí, we aim to foster a positive attitude towards learning, confidence, communication and physical development from a very young age. We plan a rich, exciting and challenging curriculum in our Early Years Department for children aged 3 – 5, igniting their curiosity and enthusiasm for learning, building their capacity to learn, form relationships and thrive.

Following the English National Curriculum framework, our Early Years curriculum is based on our observation of your child’s needs, interests and stages of development across seven important and inter-connected areas of learning, enabling them to achieve and exceed their early learning goals.

We offer our young learners a range of rich, meaningful first-hand experiences in which they explore, enjoy, think creatively and are active. Languages are an important part of our curriculum - our Early Years students receive 5 hours of Spanish lessons per week, immersing them into the local culture and broadening their understanding of their environment as a whole.

Children also learn to speak confidently in English and build up a strong vocabulary through singing, storytelling and playing, preparing them to be strong readers and writers.

We pride ourselves in the way we involve parents at every stage of their child’s learning too.

Parents frequently join us in school for workshops or to talk about their jobs and hobbies. We are a close-knit community here at BIC Sant Agustí, and our students benefit from it greatly.

Part of our philosophy is to include as much outdoor learning as possible and we are lucky to have the climate to do this. Our Early Years gardens and outdoors classrooms are beautiful places for young children to explore, build relationships with peers and gain the skills they need.

BIC Sant Agustí welcomes students from 3 – 11 years of age, therefore upon completion of the Early Years Foundation Stage, our students benefit uniquely from a seamless transition into Year 1 in our Primary Department, with a familiarity of their learning environment, peers and teachers.

For a taste of what our Early Years Department has to offer your child, please come and visit us, we would be delighted to show you around our wonderful school.

For more information, please contact us at admissions.santagusti@balearesint.net or call us at +34 971 403 161. We look forward to hearing from you!