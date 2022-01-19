What a wonderful way to end the week on Friday with the Sant Antoni celebrations. As a school we aim to celebrate local and national fiestas and immerse our students in the traditions of Spanish culture.

The traditional song “Lo Elogi” was playing as the students entered school and Ms Nicky had taught them the local dance. It was a feast for the eyes with everyone dressed up in red and black or even as a demoni.

Students were invited to bring in logs for the communal bonfire and each class had a session watching the flames. A snack was provided of sobrassada and butifarron (which was grilled on the fire) which we all enjoyed.

Our after school drama club had prepared an educational film about the meaning of Sant Antoni which enabled us all to gain an understanding of the importance of this event in the local annual calendar.

Sant Antoni is the patron saint of animals so a few students came dressed as animals! Many of them were excited to take their beloved pets to be blessed at the weekend as is the tradition.

Thank you to our Spanish team, maintenance staff and Ms Nicky who organised the events of the day. It was very memorable for the students and staff and we were lucky to have a beautiful day of sunshine.