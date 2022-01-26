BIC brings Mallorcan traditions to life at school

Mallorca is a vibrant island, rich in history, culture and a sense of community.

The whole island embraces each fiesta - of which there are many - and the streets are often full of music and dancing. Local Mallorcan traditions have been kept well and truly alive; brands of drummers, fire-cracker wielding demons and giants make a common appearance.

On Thursday January 20 the city of Palma celebrated Sant Antoni, patron of animals, and they received a blessing at churches all around the island.

At BIC we understand the importance of bringing Mallorcan tradition to life at our schools and making sure our students take part in local traditions. Every year, at BIC we aim to get our parents and children involved in Mallorcan culture, so they are in touch with the celebrations around the island. Last Thursday we celebrated the exciting and beloved Sant Antoni, Patron of Animals, who protects and looks after them.

This celebration is connected to the winter solstice, recalling the temptations that Sant Antoni, the patron saint of animals and protector of farmers, suffered in the desert, in the hands of the dimonis (demons).

It was a fantastic day for our students and teachers, celebrating this exciting local tradition, barbecuing and performances led by a professional “colla de dimonis” who visited us during this special day.

We look forward to planning the next cultural events in school and sharing the celebrations with our community.