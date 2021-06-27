LOCAL BUSINESSES

These pages are to help those who do not have time to make mistakes. Believe me I’ve made plenty, so after 35 years on the island, I thought I would share from my own directory of services tried and tested through personal experience. From a trusted babysitting and care service to my reliable gardener and pool specialist. Home or boat soft furnishings need cleaning or are mosquitos giving you such a hard time you’re looking for nets to cover your windows or doors? Just cut out this list and keep for future use.

1 SALLY’S ANGELS

(Including babysitting) are true to their name, giving trained support and care from beginning to end of life. Highly qualified nannies, babysitters and midwives. For the elderly, unwell or homebound there are trained nurses, carers and companions to help with all necessary to ensure independence and comfort at home. Recovering from a serious operation alone, my friend says she could not have coped without Sally’s service. Her Angel shopped, prepared food, drove her to hospital appointments and then translated. She even walked her dog. During lockdown her Angels were shopping and providing home care. When my elderly father fell, Sally painstakingly patched his complex wounds with such good humour Dad hardly felt the pain. These are real life Angels!

2 PORTALS PREMIER LAUNDRY

First stop for specialist cleaning for all your clothes, household and boat soft furnishings. Since new management took over in 2017, everything I have sent to be cleaned has come out like new. The reason is not only staff care, but also their revolutionary state-of-the-art new machines with high-tech wash programs that can achieve virtual miracles. Also hailed as being the most eco-friendly on the market. I was especially impressed by my pillows coming back plumped up free of any lurking bugs. The wide range of cleaning services include ironing, in-situ rug and carpet cleaning and an antibacterial wash formula using highest quality products. They collect and deliver cleaning island wide, especially catering to the yachting industry, restaurants and hotels.

3 TIP TOP MALLORCA

Never disappointed me. For over 35 years offering top quality products, reliable experienced installation and helpful aftercare. Their innovative concertina mosquito doors have been a life-changer! They fitted my awnings brilliantly 15 years ago, and I am forever grateful for the special sound-proofed bedroom windows they recently installed that have been tested to the extreme. Indeed, they carry all the latest innovative products from sun protection blinds to the highest specification German award winning Markilux awnings and Corradi Pergola systems. For experience, quality and advice I always advise first stop, Tip Top.

4 PREMIER POOLS AND GARDENS

Have the weeds taken over, are the bushes overgrown, is your grass a jungle and your pool turned a funny shade of green? I guarantee Premier Pools and Gardens will return all to pristine condition in no time. I particularly appreciate their depth of knowledge and advice on plants, pruning at the correct time and listening to how I want my garden. Highly recommended, from full garden reforms to reliable pool and garden maintenance. They also offer a full home maintenance package that you can trust while you are away. Call or message 665 868 007 www.premierpoolsandgardens.com

5 DENISE BEAUTY

Portals Nous. Beauty products and therapists you can trust for your nails and skin. Denise uses only top-quality brands Guinot, Gelish, Biodroga, Revitalash, Sans Soucis, Shellac, Corpora and Montibello. For 31 years Denise has incorporated the newest technology, using some of the best products on the market. Deep cleansing nourishing facials for all ages including Guinot’s much acclaimed Hydradermie and Age Summin to Montibello Hyalufeel Water Shot and Vitamin Treatment, all carried out by highly skilled beauticians. A place where most importantly these days, you can trust absolute sanitisation and cleanliness. Denise herself is a qualified chiropodist and only employs the most qualified therapists. Let the pampering start the moment you walk through the door. Enjoy the tranquillity and wonderful aroma of the products.

6 PERAS&PEARS

Health Food Store with tables to enjoy her nutritious snacks. This healthy living store is an absolute gem, a one-stop for all your health and nutrition needs. Not only are her fruit and vegetables exceptional quality, but she carries the most amazing variety of organic and vegan options together with gluten, lactose and sugar free products. Her delicious juice and smoothie bar a great takeaway point, offering healthy freshly prepared dishes including unusual salads, soups, wraps and tasty hot snacks. Even coffee and cakes. Home delivery on request for quality fresh fruit and healthy goodies. Tucked in the corner of what I call “Portals Nous Square” it is well worth a visit.

7 BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE

above Puerto portals and Illetas Beach

For over 20 years, a haven for body and soul. Bodhana Wellness Centre is on hand 7 days a week with a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Always on call, are more highly trained therapists than necessary to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Most popular is their 60– 90 minutes full body massage, a mixture of deep tissue and stress release massage, to ease knots and contractions, leaving you totally relaxed. Also specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments, one of my favourite being Reflexology. Their gift vouchers are always particularly appreciated presents. Open 9:00-20:00 during the week:11:00-19:00 on weekends.

Combine beach time with the ultimate in pampering at their Balneario Illetas Beach Club open till November.

8 DOCTOR-KNIFE

Don’t throw it away call Doctor Knife! Not only expertly sharpening a wide range of knives for both homes, restaurants and commercial use, but also removing nicks in the blades and polishing them to look like new. Chef’s, Japanese, Damascus Knives as well as your daily kitchen knives. In fact, specialising in sharpening every kind of scissors and gardening tools. A veritable sharpening wizard!

9 DANIA DANIEL TRANSLATIONS

A dedicated language services professional with over 6 years’ experience in the translation industry. Born and raised in Scotland, Dania studied Law and French at the University of Strathclyde. She spent a year in France as an Erasmus student studying Law together with French language and culture. In 2008 she relocated to Barcelona to pursue her love of languages and different cultures. Building upon a strong academic background in law and languages, she has now built a successful career in legal translations helping Spanish and UK law firms, multinational businesses and private clients navigate between the different cultures and legal systems.

10 BAXTERS LIVIN

Graham Baxter opened his large new Estate Agent offices recently opposite the Marina Portals Hotel in Portals Nous. Graham founded Baxter Marine in Puerto Portals 30 years ago, and has been 40 years in the property business. His experience of local real estate exceptional, plus his enthusiasm to find the perfect property for each client; whether it be renting, buying or selling. “I love the business and am very knowledgeable of the values of real estate, together with new and second-hand yachts. “I like to help people live their dreams …it’s all about LIVIN!”

11 ADRIANA ALTERATIONS & DRESSMAKING

This lady, opposite the Marina Portals Hotel in Portals Nous, is a master of alterations. There’s nothing she can’t do. Thanks to lockdown Adriana has been busy letting out some of my favourite outfits. She’s so inventive, often making a feature. I have a dress with new elegant side panels that you would never have guessed were there simply to enable me to do up the zip. Another time, she reduced my late mother’s elegant winter coat from a size 44 to a 38. Fortunately, she left enough material as I fear she’ll be letting it out again next season. She also takes in washing and ironing.

12 WEBBS INTERNATIONAL REMOVALS

For over 36 years Webbs have specialised in moving all types of goods between the UK and the Balearics. Taking in pride in being fully legal, licenced and reliable, they have painlessly moved endless family’s possessions in both directions. Each item carefully packing to ensure everything arrives in perfect condition. At present I am packing up both useful and sentimental items from my father’s home and shall be driving to their Kent warehouse too bring them on their next lorry to Majorca. Friendly and helpful, if you value your goods, Webbs are highly recommended.