The Mallorca 360 crew, Pete, Tim and Jo arrived back in St Elm last Sunday, 33 days after they had set off from the slipway on July 30th. They have snorkelled and kayaked around the island to raise money for Yachting Gives Back and Save the Med, and awareness about the current situation of plastic pollution. Waiting to congratulate them on their voyage were the teams from Yachting Gives Back and Save the Med.

The Mallorca 360 guys were tired, emotional and extremely happy to have finished their epic journey which saw them swimming for up to seven hours a day in the water and camping every night on the coastline of the island, sleeping on beaches or rocks, wherever they had stopped for the day. What were they all looking forward to? Tim was looking forward to having a buttered baked potato, Pete was looking forward to having a sleep in a proper bed, and Jo was looking forward to not being anywhere near sand!

I went along to deliver the team some food from Delicioso a couple of evenings before the trip was due to be completed and I can honestly say there is no way I could have coped with sleeping on the ground every night for the trip, coupled with the physical exertions and challenges of snorkelling whilst pulling a kayak full of supplies behind you. Chapeau guys, chapeau.

You can still donate some money to them by visiting their page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mallorca-360-snorkel-challenge The total currently stands at €3680, let’s see if we can get them to their goal of €10,000!

Manacor bound

I have made it my mission to get around the island a bit this summer and go and check out some areas which I am not so familiar with. I was hoping to have already managed to have done my first one (Manacor) this but this week is turning out to be another crazy week in Mallorca, it is summer after all.

I asked on Facebook for some recommendations for what one might do if one were thinking of popping over to Manacor for the day. I don’t know the area that well as I live in the far corner of the SW. Here are some of the suggestions my well travelled friends made. Let me know if you have any more for Manacor!

Steevi Ware suggested going to see the “Rafa Nadal museum, small but unique, and eat in the restaurant there. Take a look in the Manacor museum next door or go buy a car or some furniture (Manacor is well known for its car and furniture showrooms!) and I think there may be a pearl museum “Majòrica”.

Angela Pryce suggested that I “Pop down to Porto cristo”.

Katrin Ackfeld said “Visit Unicorn, one of the most beautiful furniture shops in Mallorca.”

Eva Marie Burns recommended that I visit the goat cheese place “Es collet”.

Gina Vasquez said that there is “Lots to do. Great winery in town is Vins Gelabert, an olive oil tasting at Finca Aubocassa. Lunch at Can March. Or go down to Porto Cristo and eat at Quince.”

Debbie Forster raved about “The pottery shop that offers over 30 liquors to sample for free! Called Filebees Cerámicas Decoraciones”.

Lara Corfield said that I should check out “Llodrá for their amazing goats cheese. Pop over to Son Sureda Ric winery (www.sonsuredaric.com) for some organic wine and honey and then finish off the trip with a night at Sa Rotana, play some golf and drink some of their wine” I like how you roll Lara!

Joanne Smalley said that “In Manacor itself there isn´t masses to do. But the Cuevas del Drach in Porto Cristo are pretty impressive (if you are not totally claustrophobic like me!) my other half prefers caves at Arta. The Castle at Capdepera is worth a visit. Porto Cristo itself is a bit weird, but Porto Colom is much nicer, and Cala Marçal (just by Porto Cristo) is lovely!”

Sylvia Durrant Luscombe insisted that I should “Visit the shop Can Garanya! It’s a must do! Trust me!” I have checked out the website (http://www.cangaranya.com) and yes, I agree it looks pretty good!

Natascha Elliot reminded me that “Monday mornings is the market in Manacor.”

Sheila Eden said “It’s a very industrial area specialising in furniture. But the old town around the Parochial church is really pretty and has restaurants, cafes and nice shopping streets. If you like Indian food then La India is worth a visit. Also the “Nadal experience” is well worth a visit.”

Carina Ramon suggested I check out www.savallhotel.com

Lisa Wickström told me that “The best coffee place is Sa Bakery Cafe.You can get a lovely lunch or dinner at Taberna Cas Basko or Factoria or at Eliza Place Il Bistrot. There are a few nice pottery shops and home decorating shops outside the city centre. Of course you should visit Can Garanya!”

So, plenty to do when I finally get to be a tourist and check out other parts of the island. Where would you suggest that I visit? Let me know! You can send me a message on the Majorca Mallorca. Together Facebook group. You are most welcome to join https://www.facebook.com/groups/MajorcaMallorca

6Points Cycling Challenges tops €100,000 donated to charity

6Points Cycling Challenges celebrated passing the €100,000 mark in their total donations to charity last week. Attending the handing-over event of a large donation was the 6Points headline Corporate Donor, Mallorca Senses Hotels CEO Ana Nadal Vila, Asdica’s Anabel Sánchez Vílchez and Bryan Visser and Oliver Neilson from 6Points.

Asdica is one of the charitable organisations 6Points is proud to have supported for many years, and the 6Points founder, chief organiser Bryan Visser said: “When we dreamt up 6Points, we did not know if we would even get the first one off the ground in 2017, let alone complete four 6Points Mallorca events, two 6Points Ibiza events and one 6Points Menorca.

Our team works hard to stage the very best multi-day endurance stage cycling event in the world. We ride for charity and put the fun back into fundraising! We are very proud to have reached this milestone and to have helped countless people on our favourite island.”

Mallorca Senses Hotels have been the main donor for the last two years. They have continued to support the event and its beneficiaries throughout the Covid pandemic and through the challenges and hurdles that the restrictions brought with them.

In 2021 6Points is working to help Asdica, (www.asdica.com), a small charity in Calvia that looks after children with disabilities, and Yachting Gives Back,

(www.yachtinggivesback.com), who collect food and other necessities, primarily from the yachting industry on the island, and donate them to a variety of organisations dedicated to supporting the homeless, and those whose lives have been badly disrupted by the pandemic over the last eighteen months.

Bryan was keen to express his gratitude for the constant support of Eva Serra and the Ayuntamiento de Calvia, to the long list of corporate donors that have supported the event since its first running in 2017 and to the team of unpaid volunteers who cheerfully give their time to make the event not only possible, but unmissable.

• Senses 6Points Mallorca - 1, 2, 3 October - 420 kms with 7500 metres of climbing around Mallorca in three days. Your finest ride in 2021! A second, less strenuous route is new for 2021, offering significantly less climbing

• 6Points/Quest 79 Cycling Challenges - 7 September - live and virtual rides in various locations around the world

• 6Points Women’s Chapter Inaugural Challenge - 31 October - 80 km ride from Alaro

• 6Points Zwift Training Rides - every Sunday

Bryan and the 6Points Committee would love you to join them for one, or more, of their events on the agenda for 2021, and if they can’t tempt you into lycra and onto a bike, there is just as much fun and camaraderie to be found as part of the support team. Contact them via WhatsApp on +34 636030004.