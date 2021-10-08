Delighted to welcome four more outstanding restaurants joining my guide this week. My personal choices for quality food and great service with a varying price range.

Restaurant Guide

NISI BY GIUSEPPE, ALCUDIA

I finally found a fabulous new restaurant to recommend to you guys in the North! Recently opened, tucked in a street off the port, it has a stylish courtyard, interior and terrace. Greeted by a variety of delicious breads and tapenades. The interesting dishes are exceptional, visually more an artwork. My salmon (under 20 euros) arrived under a silver-domed dish and opened in a spectacular cloud of white fog. Each dish is created with flair and passion. Breakfast, lunch and dinner from 12pm. Reservations 971 310 280 Carrer del Pins 7.

RAFT 19, Cala Gamba

Enthusiastic New Zealand chef Murray creates his innovative dishes from the heart using only quality fresh ingredients. While his wife Doro serves with warmth, eager for clients to enjoy their dining experience. Homemade pizzas topped with fresh natural toppings, hamburgers and the best lightly battered melt-in-the-mouth fish and chips ever! Checkout their outstanding weekend roast for 25 euros. All available for TAKEAWAY, easy to heat or freeze. Pickup times by arrangement. Wednesday to Saturday lunch and dinner. Sunday breakfast from 10am - 3pm. Lunch 1pm- 4pm. Tel or WhatsApp 722 536 299. Passeig Cala Gamba 19.

ORIGIN SUPERFOOD GARDEN, Palmanova

Following its fantastic opening (see my column today) I can’t wait to go back and chill on their spacious terrace to watch the sunset over the bay of Palma sipping one of their glorious cocktails. Fun trendy atmosphere, yet family friendly. The food is tasty, unusual and absolutely delicious. I applaud their concept of all being locally and responsibly sourced, either direct from the farm or handpicked from their extraordinary rooftop garden that is a must to visit. Hailed as one of the best roof top bars in Mallorca by The Roof Top Guide. Above the Olive Tree. Open 6pm to midnight. Closed Mondays Tel: 711 011 431.

DELFINOS, COSTA D’EN BLANES

For 40 years a local favourite for solid cooking and delicious homemade food. Specialising in Asian fusion as well as the British palate. Fancy a tasty pie or a juicy steak? Checkout their daily menu. Their Sunday carvery is outstanding. I loved the quality tender roast beef, plus choice of turkey and other joints. Plentiful perfectly cooked vegetables retaining their colour. Highly recommended to reserve. Sundays 1pm – 6pm. Monday – Saturday 11am -11pm. 971 676 449/639 601 410. Marineland roundabout.

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA, Calanova

This is a particular favourite with locals looking for a consistently good meal cooked with enthusiasm and passion. It has a pretty terrace offering a harbour view combined with an inventive menu of freestyle fusion cooking, gourmet pizzas and sumptuous sizzling grills, together with their friendly and helpful personalised service. Vegetarian friendly and gluten free options. Their outstanding chopped liver pate available to order! Checkout their Facebook website for full menu. Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. From 1pm. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

SECRET GARDEN, PORTALS NOUS

The perfect place to meet and chill in the shade of the trees. Open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner. Always a joy to relax and enjoy hearty food and warm service at reasonable prices. It also has a pool table and four large screens showing football and special sport events. Especially family friendly. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480.

A MA MAISON, Santa Catalina

The choice of top chefs on their night off, this top-quality gourmet food gem, open from 13hr offers both an innovative menu del dia and an outstanding A la Carte, cooked with passion and enthusiasm by super chef Saloua. Each dish cooked to order with dislikes and allergies taken into account. Do please call to reserve to avoid disappointment. Tel: 971 919 697/634 906 941 saloua@tiasaloua.com

LA PESCADERIA DE ANDI, San Agustin

La Pescaderia de Andi is an exciting new concept fish restaurant with the freshest fish and seafood delivered daily, locally sourced where possible, and cooked to perfection on their open grill. While you wait, no less than 12 delicious, innovative dishes emerge from the kitchen, including their selection of homemade breads. All included in the price of your main course. Try their new “Express” lunch menu that provides a quick, fresh and healthy lunch or snack with many dishes under 10euros. Enjoy their roof terrace at weekends, Checkout online their special events: summer cocktails, music, wine tasting and more www.andi.es. Bookings online or WhatsApp on 687 329 671.

MESON SON CALIU

Perfect time of year for a good Menu del Dia. Highly popular for its great value Spanish food. Open every day from midday. Covered and sunny terrace seating. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality daily menu. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. However, the a la carte has plenty of offer with large portions. Word of mouth has seen it packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.

BISTRO 49 El Toro

Also a brilliant restaurant for a good quality value daily menu. Their inventive and tasty 16.80 euros weekday lunch menu from 1pm changes weekly and is always delicious. Evening menu, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses. A comprehensive full menu. Do check out their weekly specials online. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 1pm-4pm: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Situated at the furthest end by the roundabout. Tel: 971 234 168/666 999 018.

BLACKBEARDS, MAGALLUF BEACH

This idyllic beachside venue offers live music to add to the fun and good food. Each night, from 8pm alternating four talented local musicians. Serving homemade food and great Premium Cocktails with their evening menu. All day menu includes their speciality Captain Morgan BBQ Ribs that my son declared the best ever. They also have 4 huge screens for clients to enjoy all top sporting events. Open 7 days a week. Note a 10% resident discount when you register at www.Blackbeardsbeachbar.com/crew also for receiving birthday treats and special offers. 697 615 876.

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP

Ideal for buying melt-in-the-mouth tasty food for relaxing at home to watch Strictly. Ideal for filling picnic baskets for boat and beach days and perfect for special treats for children in their lunch boxes. This popular coffee shop also serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect flakey sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken is outstanding. Open 8amto 1pm Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

CHEZ NOUS, PALMA

Now open at their new premises at number 7 Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya. This delightfully authentic French Restaurant is one to keep in your book when you are in Palma. It offers delicious freshly prepared gastronomic dishes in the heart of Palma with both an a la Carte menu and Daily Menu which includes traditional French specialities. Check their website. Call 640-328676 .