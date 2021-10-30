Halloween weekend backing onto November 1st Bank Holiday. Looking for somewhere new to eat? My personal choices for good value quality food and great service that won’t disappoint. I especially recommend planning and booking this weekend.

Restaurant Guide

RAFT 19, Cala Gamba

Now introducing their new pizza oven. Using authentic Italian techniques and ingredients, enthusiastic New Zealand chef Murray is loving his new toy, heaping innovative toppings onto his pizzas, using only fresh locally sourced quality ingredients. Also maintaining their core bistro menu with old favourites: hamburgers, calamari and sticky ribs plus the best lightly battered melt-in-the-mouth fish and chips ever! All with a panoramic sea view. Checkout their outstanding weekend roast menu for 25 euros including drink. All available for TAKEAWAY, easy to heat or freeze. Pickup times by arrangement. Wednesday to Saturday lunch and dinner. Sunday breakfast from 10 - 15hrs. Lunch 13- 16 hrs. Reservation vital to avoid disappointment. Tel or WhatsApp 722 536 299. contact@raft19bistro.com. Passeig Cala Gamba 19.

DELFINOS, COSTA DEN BLANES

Family friendly, for 40 years a local favourite for solid cooking and delicious homemade food. Specialising in Asian fusion as well as the British palate. Fancy a tasty pie or a juicy steak? Checkout their daily menu. Their Sunday carvery is outstanding. I loved the quality tender roast beef, plus choice of turkey and other joints. Plentiful perfectly cooked vegetables retaining their colour. Highly recommended to reserve. Sundays 13hrs – 18 hrs. Monday – Saturday 11 -23hrs. 971 676 449/639 601 410. Marineland roundabout.

ORIGINS SUPER FOOD GARDEN, PALMA NOVA

This new and exciting eco-friendly restaurant is a must to visit. Chill on their spacious terrace, sipping one of their glorious cocktails, enjoying their innovative tasty food. Fun trendy atmosphere, yet family friendly. Superfood Garden´ and ´Greeny+´have partnered with The Olive Tree and Origin to grow their own organic food in state-of-the-art aeroponic towers. Along with crops from their own farm, they will be offering this produce in all their restaurants. On a mission to locally cultivate the freshest and tastiest healthy food while showing respect to the planet they have also launched ´Soil Works an initiative to compost all their waste matter to offset their carbon footprint. Hailed as one of the best roof top bars in Majorca by The Roof Top Guide. Keep updated on their Christmas events. Above the Olive Tree and adjacent to Origin, Son Matias. Open from midday. Closed Mondays. Tel: 711 011 431 info@originpalmanova.com.

NISI BY GIUSEPPE, ALCUDIA

I finally found a fabulous new restaurant to recommend to you guys in the North! Recently opened, tucked in a street off the Port, it has a stylish courtyard, interior and terrace. Greeted by a variety of delicious breads and tapenades. The interesting dishes exceptional, visually more an artwork. My salmon (below 20 euros) arrived under a silver-domed dish and opened in a spectacular cloud of white fog. Each dish is created with flair and passion. Their limoncello the best ever! Breakfast, lunch and dinner from 12-Midnight. Reservations 971 310 280 Carrer del Pins 7.

A MA MAISON, Santa Catalina

This top-quality gourmet food gem, soon celebrating its 10th Anniversary, is open from 13hr offering both an innovative menu del dia and an outstanding A la Carte, cooked with passion and enthusiasm by super chef Saloua. Cosy setting is perfect for pre-Christmas gatherings. Also now taking reservations for a special Christmas Day meal to remember. Tastes and allergies taken into account. Do please call to reserve to avoid disappointment. Tel: 971 919 697/634 906 941 saloua@tiasaloua.com

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP

Ideal for takeaway to watch Strictly, filling picnic baskets for boat and beach days and perfect for special treats for children in their lunch boxes. This popular coffee shop also serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect flakey sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken is outstanding. Open 8hr to 13hr Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

LA PESCADERIA DE ANDI, San Agustin

La Pescaderia de Andi is an exciting new concept fish restaurant with the freshest fish and seafood delivered daily, locally sourced where possible, and cooked to perfection on their open grill. While you wait, no less than 12 delicious, innovative dishes emerge from the kitchen, including their selection of homemade breads. All included in the price of your main course. Try their outstanding paella. New winter opening hours Wednesday-Friday 19hrs till midnight. Saturday 13hrs to midnight. Sunday 13hrs to 18hrs. Taking bookings for Christmas and parties! www.andi.es. Bookings online or WhatsApp on 687 329 671.

CHEZ NOUS, PALMA

Recently relocated to new premises further along the street, this delightfully authentic French Restaurant is one to keep in your book when you are in Palma. It offers delicious freshly prepared gastronomic dishes, hearty French favourites to eat at home or to take back to the office. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including traditional French specialities. From 13h. Check the website. You can order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 7 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

THE SECRET GARDEN IN PORTALS NOUS

Family friendly and the perfect place to meet and chill in the shade of the trees. Cosy interior for cooler days. Open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner. Always a joy to relax and enjoy hearty food and warm service at reasonable prices. It also has a pool table and four large screens showing football and special sport events. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480.

MESON SON CALIU

Perfect time of year for a good Menu del Dia. Highly popular for its great value Spanish food and pleasant atmosphere. Open every day from midday. Large comfortable restaurant seating and sunny terrace. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality all-inclusive daily menu. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. However, the a la carte has plenty of offer with large portions. Word of mouth has seen it packed every lunchtime. Best reserve Tel: 971680086.

BISTRO 49 El Toro

Also a brilliant restaurant for a good quality value daily menu. Their inventive and tasty 16.80 euros weekday lunch menu from 13hr changes weekly and is always delicious. Evening menu, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses. A comprehensive full menu. Do check out their weekly specials online. Their outstanding full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Situated at the furthest end by the roundabout. Taking bookings for Christmas. Tel: 971 234 168/666 999 018.

BLACKBEARDS, MAGALLUF BEACH

This popular fun venue has now closed for the winter and thank their clients for making it such a great summer! They look forward to serving you all again next year when their idyllic beach restaurant will be having more fun live entertainment and serving your favourite dishes. Watch this space for the opening!