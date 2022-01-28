The Arts Society Mallorca aims to combine art, fun and friendship together to offer stimulating art-related events. The Mallorca branch of the Society is part of a global network of 385 not-for-profit societies with 90,000+ members.

The Arts Society in total has over 400 accredited lecturers, all experts in their field, who often work for the National Gallery, Tate Modern, Tate Britain, the Victoria & Albert Museum, The British Museum and the Royal Academy.

The Mallorca branch of the Arts Society was formed in October 2018 and has developed to be a popular social group for the international residents of the island who are interested to make new friends and learn about art and culture.

The Society offers an exciting seasonal programme of talks given by entertaining and knowledgeable professional speakers from the Arts Society in the pleasant surroundings of the Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma. They also organise guided walks, tours, and visits to art galleries. For more information about how to become a member of the society visit their website, theartssociety.org/mallorca.

Not only does the Society seek to understand and explore established artists’ work, but also encourage the expression and creativity of their own members and local artists.

Their next event which is sponsored by Blevins Franks is an exhibition of more than 15 local artists and is scheduled for this Saturday January 29 from 12.00 until 17.00. Entry is free and everyone is encouraged and invited to attend. For more information: theartssociety.org/mallorca