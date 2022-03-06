I’m always wary of recommending but below are businesses I do not hesitate to trust. Do cut out and keep.

BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE above Puerto portals

Springtime is perfect for some pampering. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, on hand 7 days a week with a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, pamper and generally promote well-being. Highly trained therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Bodhana gift vouchers would make a highly appreciated present! Open 9am-8pm during the week; 11am-7pm on weekends. Tel. 971-676469.

DENISE BEAUTY, Portals Nous

Nothing like a springtime relaxing deep nourishing facial to cleanse away winter blues! Denise is always my first stop for all beauty treatments. You can relax knowing she uses only quality products and therapists you can trust for nails and skin. Top-quality brands Guinot, Gelish, Biodroga, Revitalash, Sans Soucis, Shellac, Corpora and Montibello. For 31 years incorporating the newest technology, using the best products on the market. Denise herself is a qualified chiropodist. Beauty vouchers make a most welcome gifts. Enjoy the tranquillity and wonderful aroma of the products. Tel. 971 677 136.

HAIR WAVES EL TORO UNISEX HAIR SALON

How about treating yourself to a great cut and a few lifting highlights? Super talented Karen has been my hairdresser for decades and I’m excited by her lovely new salon. Sensible prices too. Wash, cut and dry from 35 euros; wash and blow dry from 20 euros; half head of highlights 40 euros and root colour from only 30 euros. She’s also excellent at men’s styling with a wash and cut from 20 euros. Hair and make-up packages for special occasions and boat services. Open 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm Saturdays. Tel. 655-640905, Gran Via 24 El Toro

COOL OASIS WATER SYSTEM

I am absolutely delighted with my neat new filtered drinking water filter fitted under my sink, smaller than a one litre bottle. No more lugging plastic bottles! Pure tasting water at a touch and easy to fill other bottles. After much research I chose Cool Oasis after tasting the water at a friend’s house and discovering they use a special Doulton ceramic filtration system that takes out the nasty chlorine without stripping healthy minerals. Under 400 euros although their hot and chilled water options more. Highly professional, they took only an hour to install this compact unintrusive cylinder and impressively cleaned up after themselves. Tel. 664-743994.

SALLY’S ANGELS (including babysitting)

Looking for qualified childcare to enjoy a special party or date-night? Sally’s Angels offer highly trained support and care from beginning to end of life. Post operative care, as well as highly qualified nannies and babysitters. For the elderly, unwell or homebound there are trained nurses, midwives, carers and companions to help with all necessary to ensure independence and comfort at home. Nothing too much trouble. These are real life Angels! Tel. 971-691187 · 619-070100.

TRIPLE A RENTALS

For those wary of booking a reasonably priced hire car online, only to find yourself being forced to pay a fortune for insurance, an extra driver, child seats, late arrival etc. I highly recommend Triple A Rentals. This long-established family-owned business prides itself on: No hidden extras and no charge for adding drivers or baby seats. No deposits required. Ever accommodating, they are equally happy to arrange a long term, monthly or weekly deal. Van rentals available. Also included is free delivery to all ports. Above Puerto Portals Tel. 971-675539.

PORTALS PREMIER LAUNDRY

Portals Premier Laundry is my first stop for specialist cleaning for all your clothes, household and boat soft furnishings. Their revolutionary state-of-the-art new machines with high-tech wash programs can achieve virtual miracles. Also hailed as being the most eco-friendly on the market. Sweaty pillows returned plumped up free of any lurking bugs. Their wide range of cleaning services include ironing, in-situ rug and carpet cleaning and an antibacterial wash formula using highest quality products. Collection and delivery of cleaning island wide, catering to the yachting industry, restaurants and hotels. 24 hour hotline 606-859560.

BAXTERS LIVIN

The Majorca property market is booming, especially for estate Agent Graham Baxter who keeps his ears to the ground. Indeed, there’s very little he doesn’t know or can’t find. Graham founded Baxter Marine in Puerto Portals 30 years ago and has been 40 years in the property business. His experience of local real estate exceptional, plus his enthusiasm to find the perfect property for each client, whether it be renting, buying or selling. “I love the business and am very knowledgeable of the values of real estate, together with new and second-hand yachts. “I like to help people live their dreams… it’s all about LIVIN!” His stylish office, opposite the Marina Portals Hotel, Portals Nous Tel. 971-400961 · 622-434388.

TVMEDMALLORCA

Thanks to TVMed I now have unlimited high speed 4g internet and endless quality television channels, including I’m told 30,000 films in English. My TV viewing has never been better! Six-month packages available. Any problems (storms etc) and they dash back to fix it for a minimal charge. So for excellent TV and Internet, plus outstanding technical support at an affordable price, do give them a ring on: 971-416565; English 687-493804; Spanish 659-130628.

WEBBS INTERNATIONAL REMOVALS

Webbs have specialised in moving all types of goods between the UK and the Balearics. Taking great pride in being fully legal, licenced and reliable, they have painlessly moved endless family’s possessions in both directions. Each item carefully packed to ensure everything arrives in perfect condition. If you value your goods, Webbs are highly recommended Tel. 971-693566 · 619-247823.

TIP TOP MALLORCA

For over 35 years offering top quality products, reliable experienced installation and helpful aftercare. Their innovative concertina mosquito doors have been a life-changer! They fitted my awnings brilliantly, and I am forever grateful for the special sound-proofed bedroom windows they fitted that have been tested to the extreme. Also installing all the latest innovative products for sun protection to the highest specification German award winning Markilux awnings and Corradi Pergola systems. For experience, quality and advice I always advise Tip Top. Tel. 971-693004.

MALLORCA EXPRESS REMOVALS

Offer a reliable 10-day service to UK-Majorca-UK for deliveries and removals, 6 vans and storage. Call Jason +44 7831-846528 or 679-216527.