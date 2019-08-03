The weather in Majorca
Clear skies across the Balearics with light coastal breezes.
Highs of up to 34º and lows of around 21º are expected today.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Palma, airport........................... 33.7 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 32.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 32.2 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.1 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 16.6 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 16.8 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 17.3degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 33 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 25 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 25 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 19 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 69 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 45 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 36 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 34 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 34 (km/h)
