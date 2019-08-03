Weather forecast for today. 03-08-2019

Shares:

Clear skies across the Balearics with light coastal breezes.

Highs of up to 34º and lows of around 21º are expected today.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Palma, airport........................... 33.7 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 33.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 32.3 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 32.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.1 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 16.6 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 16.8 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 17.3degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 33 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 25 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 25 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 69 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 45 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 36 (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 34 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 34 (km/h)