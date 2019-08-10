Majorca
Fiestas and events on Sunday
Sunday, 11 August
CINEMA
Palma. 21.30: The Greatest Showman. Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Alaro, Sant Roc. 17.30: Treasure hunt and challenge (6 to 17 years of age). Plaça Vila. 22.30: Cabrit & Bassa Alaro Band of Music. Plaça Vila.
Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Bons Joves (tribute). Plaça Pinar.
Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 14.00: Paella (eight euros), benefit for Capdepera and Cala Ratjada churches. Sa Gravera. From 17.00: Music bar crawl, starts at Coco Beach. 21.30: Andalusian dance with Alma del Sur. Plaça Pins.
Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.00: Musical imitations. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.30: Holi colours festival - DJs, Shava Bollywood dancers. Three euros for packets in advance. Sports centre. 20.00: Body art; 21.30: Line dance. Plaça Cervantes.
El Toro. 18.30: Water party.
Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 09.00: Wake-up by pipers. 18.30: Floral offer parade - from C. Àngels to the parish church. 19.30: Eucharist. 20.30: Dance of the Cavallets Cotoners. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Concert - Llucmajor Band of Music. Plaça S'Arraval.
Palmanova. 11.00: Beach volleyball. 14.00: Paella. 18.30: Mass. 22.00: Drag queen. 23.00: CORREFOC.
Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 12.00: "Jewel" races. 20.00: Concert - Unió Artística Murera band of music.
Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.00: Sant Roc race. From Plaça Vila. 19.30: Party for senior citizens. Escola Nova courtyard. 23.00: Concerts by local bands. C. Terrés.
Portals Nous/Bendinat. 20.30: Bingo. 22.00: DJ.
Sant Elm. 20.30: Folk dance - Aires d'Andratx; 21.00: Pa amb oli and raffle; 23.00: DJ. Sports centre
Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 19.30: Tribute to the Rolling Stones, beers, food truck. C. Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Concert - Coral Llorencina choir with Santiago Vega (guitar), Tomeu Carrió (bass), Hugo Cabo (drums), Maria Francisca Danús (piano). At the church. 22.00: Astronomical observation. At the football ground. 22.30: Tribute acts. Plaça Ajuntament.
Selva, Sant Llorenç. 22.00: Grand children's party. In the park. 23.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Llepacalius, followed by fire crackers.
Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: EMBALA'T - the straw battle. Plaça Nova.
Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.30: Mass and procession. Sant Francesc Cloister. 22.00: Ball de bot with Brot d'Alfabaguera, Arta Balla i Canta. Plaça Fossar.
MUSIC
Calvia. 20.30: Alejandra Burgos (blues, rock'n'roll). Sa Societat (outside), C. Major. Free.
Deya. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Brahms, Tchaikovsky. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.
Valldemossa. 22.00: Chopin Festival - Muza Rubackyte (piano); Chopin, Liszt. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com
Monday, 12 August
FIESTAS
Alaro, Sant Roc. 21.00: Josep Sastre Jazz Quartet and drinks. L'Escorxador. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance and music from Ballugall. Plaça Vila.
Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.30: Water games. Plaça Major. 18.00: Ringing of bells. 18.15: Pipers procession. 19.00: Opening address and performance by Maria de Lluc Coll (piano), Maria Servera (double bass) and Laura Fernández (soprano). At the old church.
Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 18.00: Children's entertainment and workshops; 22.00: Hip hop dance. Plaça Pins.
Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Sandcastle contest (ages three to sixteen). By the lifeguards hut in front of La Santa Bar. 22.00: Theatre. C. Marina, Son Bauló.
Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Procession of demons, bigheads and pipers from the town hall to C. Sant Roc. 21.45: Cinema. Plaça Vila. 22.30: Rock bands - Monsters of Palma, Opposite People, Fil de Blues. At Moli d'en Negre.
Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 10.30: Water games. Municipal pool. 18.00: Games for everyone; 22.30: Talent night and karaoke. Plaça Ajuntament.
Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 10.00: Water party. At the football ground. 19.30: Children's dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 23.00: Night race and then foam party with DJ.
Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.30: Line dance. Can Bril.
Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 12.00: Ringing of bells and raising of banners. 21.30: Opening address, Ses Salines Band of Music. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.
S'Illot. 21.00: Opening address and concert by the Manacor Band of Music. Ronda Mati
Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From around 09.00: The MUCADA - Alternative fiesta based on the mythical Much de Reig. Grand parade; music and attractions throughout the day.
MUSIC
Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Jaume Riera and Miquel Àngel Rigo. Plaça Major. Free.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.