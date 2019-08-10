Cavallet Cotoners in Llucmajor. 14-08-2011 Jaume Morey

Sunday, 11 August

CINEMA

Palma. 21.30: The Greatest Showman. Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 17.30: Treasure hunt and challenge (6 to 17 years of age). Plaça Vila. 22.30: Cabrit & Bassa Alaro Band of Music. Plaça Vila.

Cala d'Or, Santa Maria del Mar. 21.00: Bons Joves (tribute). Plaça Pinar.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 14.00: Paella (eight euros), benefit for Capdepera and Cala Ratjada churches. Sa Gravera. From 17.00: Music bar crawl, starts at Coco Beach. 21.30: Andalusian dance with Alma del Sur. Plaça Pins.

Campos, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 22.00: Musical imitations. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 18.30: Holi colours festival - DJs, Shava Bollywood dancers. Three euros for packets in advance. Sports centre. 20.00: Body art; 21.30: Line dance. Plaça Cervantes.

El Toro. 18.30: Water party.

Llucmajor, Santa Candida. 09.00: Wake-up by pipers. 18.30: Floral offer parade - from C. Àngels to the parish church. 19.30: Eucharist. 20.30: Dance of the Cavallets Cotoners. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Concert - Llucmajor Band of Music. Plaça S'Arraval.

Palmanova. 11.00: Beach volleyball. 14.00: Paella. 18.30: Mass. 22.00: Drag queen. 23.00: CORREFOC.

Playa de Muro (Ses Casetes des Capellans), Sant Llorenç. 12.00: "Jewel" races. 20.00: Concert - Unió Artística Murera band of music.

Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.00: Sant Roc race. From Plaça Vila. 19.30: Party for senior citizens. Escola Nova courtyard. 23.00: Concerts by local bands. C. Terrés.

Portals Nous/Bendinat. 20.30: Bingo. 22.00: DJ.

Sant Elm. 20.30: Folk dance - Aires d'Andratx; 21.00: Pa amb oli and raffle; 23.00: DJ. Sports centre

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 19.30: Tribute to the Rolling Stones, beers, food truck. C. Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Concert - Coral Llorencina choir with Santiago Vega (guitar), Tomeu Carrió (bass), Hugo Cabo (drums), Maria Francisca Danús (piano). At the church. 22.00: Astronomical observation. At the football ground. 22.30: Tribute acts. Plaça Ajuntament.

Selva, Sant Llorenç. 22.00: Grand children's party. In the park. 23.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Llepacalius, followed by fire crackers.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 12.00: EMBALA'T - the straw battle. Plaça Nova.

Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.30: Mass and procession. Sant Francesc Cloister. 22.00: Ball de bot with Brot d'Alfabaguera, Arta Balla i Canta. Plaça Fossar.

MUSIC

Calvia. 20.30: Alejandra Burgos (blues, rock'n'roll). Sa Societat (outside), C. Major. Free.

Deya. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Brahms, Tchaikovsky. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.

Valldemossa. 22.00: Chopin Festival - Muza Rubackyte (piano); Chopin, Liszt. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com



Monday, 12 August

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Roc. 21.00: Josep Sastre Jazz Quartet and drinks. L'Escorxador. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance and music from Ballugall. Plaça Vila.

Caimari, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 10.30: Water games. Plaça Major. 18.00: Ringing of bells. 18.15: Pipers procession. 19.00: Opening address and performance by Maria de Lluc Coll (piano), Maria Servera (double bass) and Laura Fernández (soprano). At the old church.

Cala Ratjada, Sant Roc. 18.00: Children's entertainment and workshops; 22.00: Hip hop dance. Plaça Pins.

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 19.00: Sandcastle contest (ages three to sixteen). By the lifeguards hut in front of La Santa Bar. 22.00: Theatre. C. Marina, Son Bauló.

Porreres, Sant Roc. 18.30: Procession of demons, bigheads and pipers from the town hall to C. Sant Roc. 21.45: Cinema. Plaça Vila. 22.30: Rock bands - Monsters of Palma, Opposite People, Fil de Blues. At Moli d'en Negre.

Puigpunyent, Mare de Déu d'Agost/Sant Roc. 10.30: Water games. Municipal pool. 18.00: Games for everyone; 22.30: Talent night and karaoke. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Llorenç. 10.00: Water party. At the football ground. 19.30: Children's dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 23.00: Night race and then foam party with DJ.

Sencelles, Mare de Déu d'Agost. 20.30: Line dance. Can Bril.

Ses Salines, Sant Bartomeu. 12.00: Ringing of bells and raising of banners. 21.30: Opening address, Ses Salines Band of Music. Plaça Sant Bartomeu.

S'Illot. 21.00: Opening address and concert by the Manacor Band of Music. Ronda Mati

Sineu, Mare de Déu d'Agost. From around 09.00: The MUCADA - Alternative fiesta based on the mythical Much de Reig. Grand parade; music and attractions throughout the day.

MUSIC

Sa Pobla. 20.30: Off Festival - Jaume Riera and Miquel Àngel Rigo. Plaça Major. Free.