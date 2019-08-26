Schools
Bellver students celebrate their excellent A level results
The A level students at Bellver International College have been celebrating their exam results this week and they should be very proud of their achievements.
Out of the 32 grades received by the class, an amazing 50% were A*- B! Overall the students at A level achieved a 91% pass rate.
All of the graduating Year 13 students will be going on to their chosen universities, which include Warwick,Loughborough, Westminster and Bath.
The Principal of the school, Mr Vincent Deperrois, commented: “We are extremely proud of our students’ results, which are a reflection of their hard work and commitment to their studies and future, along with the guidance of their teachers.
"I am sure that the path ahead will be one of success and achievement! All of us at Bellver wish them the very best!”
