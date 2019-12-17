Christmas in Soller. 17-12-2019 Rachel Fox

A programme of Soller events has been published and there are happenings most days between now and Christmas Eve. I have attended two concerts this past weekend. One for the Soller music school on Friday evening and the other for Pro Musica Choir on Saturday. These are part of our Christmas life and played to full houses. The music school filled St Bartholomew Church to capacity and Pro Musica did the same for the Convent Church. Hundreds of local people came to join in the musical life of this place.

Soller is dark and empty at night in this season. No trains to bring in the trippers and just a few young people hanging out near the Christmas tree. Rachel Fox and I, plus her Mum in a wheelchair, headed for a glass of wine after Saturday’s concert. Our choice in the square was of one welcoming place. This worked very well for us and we were glad of to be there. This dark and empty Soller world would be such a shock to our summer visitors. This state of affairs will all change this week as more and more Christmas friends arrive and places reopen for the season.

Soller has enjoyed two new restaurant openings this week. Can Karlito, down the Lluna is a Swedish addition to the gastronomy of our world. Early comments about their food have been very favourable and I am looking forward to trying. This place is also a bakery and deli and pleases the many Swedes in our midst looking for a taste of home. Just a little walk further on in the same area sees the opening of Bar Molino under new ownership. This was a very popular spot for years and the new team have created their own Bar Molino 2019 to great reviews. December in quiet Soller seems an odd time to start but both these restaurants have struck a chord and are likely to have a magic first Christmas season.

Some of us left the Valley last Saturday and headed for the Son Amar three day Christmas Fair. Ice skating on ‘glice’ plus bagpipes and Christmas music accompanied the many lovely stalls. The sunshine day was so glorious that to wander the delights of Son Amar estate was a great pleasure. drinking the hot mulled wine (which was included in the admission price) was just odd in 20-degree sunshine!

The glorious weather has brought many visitors to Puerto Soller. The sun traps outside the bars at the harbour end of the beach have been ‘standing room only’. The lunch trade is booming and it is all thanks to the beauty of the place and the stunning sunshine. Lots of vitamin D rays are getting into the bones of the sunbathers and that is a very good thing at this time of year.

We are preparing this week for our student returners. The Universities in the UK were insistent that students remained until the election. No sneaking off home as soon as the course work finished this Christmas. So many of them were first time voters and enjoyed being part of the process. Living in the UK as a student entitled them to vote and certainly my granddaughter learned much from the experience – even if her candidate didn’t win. Brighton is a tough seat to change but all votes send a message.

The talk yesterday was where some of our newly arrived friends could buy Christmas decorations and stuff. All the likely shops and garden centres seem to have sold out. I pointed one to the delights of El Cortes inglés and their Christmas floor. I am glad to report that she managed to find all she wanted there and more.

Looking at my diary for this week I note that business meetings have taken the place of Christmas events. I think it’s the final working week of the year syndrome where deals are done and decisions are made. I am happy with that change of emphasis for a few days. Then, come next weekend I will just give myself up to whatever comes our Christmas way.

On Saturday 21st December 2019 Soller will be celebrating the Festival of Light. On this occasion the local scouts have a collection point for essential items for the needy in our community. We collect toilet rolls, nappies, sanitary towels and all the toiletries that you use in your home. If you are coming our way on Saturday, please bring something to contribute to this very important charitable collection. Thank you…