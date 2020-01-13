A big boo...
For not removing bodies of dead animals. The body of an ox, which it is thought had been killed in a torrent flood and washed into the sea, has been lying in the water by the Sa Foradada rock by Son Marroig in Deya for getting on for four weeks.
The management at Son Marroig has been trying to get an authority to remove the body. Deya’s mayor has explained that the town hall has been in contact with the Costas Authority in order to ascertain which of them is responsible.
Meanwhile, the smell from the decomposing body has been evident to those who have been to take a look.
