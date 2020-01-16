Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. Showing in Palma from Friday, January 17. 03-09-2019 Youtube: FoxSearchlight

Today, January 16

MARKETS

8am -1pm .S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 17.30: Procession - bigheads, junior demons, Na Marranxeta junior dragon, donkey dancers and the Alaro “donkey”. Plaça Vila. 18.30: Lighting of bonfires. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Alaro and Na Marranxa dragon. From Bar Sa Granja to Plaça Vila.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.30: Sant Antoni and the demons (plus pipers) leave the town hall. Procession and the occasional “kidnapping” of a child. 20.00: Bonfire, botifarró, llonganissa, bread and drink (one euro). Plaça Constitució. Bonfire in Plaça Carles V, folk dance. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Arrels de la Vall (Mancor de la Vall). From the town hall to Plaça Carles V.

Algaida, Sant Honorat. 11.00: Mass, Cossiers dance.

Arta, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Wake-up procession. Demons, band of music. 19.00: Compline, 19.30: Lighting of the bonfires.

Sant Antoni in Arta.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Ringing of bells. 15.00: Demons and band of music in procession to the church. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.

Inca, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Lighting of the bonfire. Barbecue, bread and wine. Folk dance. Plaça Bestiar.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 14.15: Departure of demons, Cas Baciner. 14.30: Bell-ringing and dance. By the town hall. 19.00: Procession from the town hall with demons, band of music and people of the town. 19.30: Singing of the “goigs” of Sant Antoni during the Compline service at the parish church. 20.00: Lighting of the first bonfire in front of the Rectory. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça Ramon Llull.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Bonfire. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis dels Infernets.

Muro, Sant Antoni. 19.45: Procession of the demons, Sant Antoni and the Unió Artística Murera Band of Music. From Plaça Convent to Plaça Comte d’Empúries. 20.15: Dance of the demons and Sant Antoni. Plaça Comte d’Empúries. 20.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis de Sa Pedrera (Muro), Realment Cremats (Palma), Escarrufaverros (Campanet). By the church (Plaça Comte d’Empúries). 21.30: Barbecue at bonfires in the square. 23.00: Traditional music and folk dance. Plaça Comte d’Empúries. 24.00: Concert - Ayan Band. Behind the town hall.

Palma. Sant Sebastia. From 17.30 to 19.30 judo exhibition at Germans Escalas Sports Centre in Palma.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Judging of the bonfires starts. 21.00: Lighting of the bonfires.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 14.00: Departure of demons and dance at the municipal offices. 19.30: Mass and singing of the “goigs”, then lighting of bonfires.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Judging of the bonfires starts. 21.00: Lighting of the bonfires.

Sa Coma, Sant Antoni. 19.15: Demons leave C. Margalides. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires by the coast.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Departure of the demons and Sant Antoni and procession through the streets and squares of the town. 18.45: Ceremony of the historical sanctioning for the start of Sant Antoni Eve. In front of the town hall. 19.45: Departure of the paralympic demons of Grif, the demons d’Albopàs, the demons of the Obreria (Sant Antoni) and of the town hall, plus giants, bigheads, junior bigheads and the Sa Pobla band of music. From the town hall to the church. 20.00: Compline and acclamation of Sant Antoni. 21.15: Dance of the demons and of the gangs of bigheads and junior bigheads, accompanied by the Sa Pobla band of music. 21.45: PYROMUSICAL spectacular. Plaça Major. 22.15: Gathering of singers and ximbomba players. Plaça Major. 00.30: Grand ximbombada and glosada - ximbomba playing and reciting of folk/satirical tales, verses and poems. Plaça Major.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Demons in the streets. From Sa Rectoria. 19.30: Goigs for Sant Antoni at the Rectory. Followed by lighting of bonfires.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Dance of the Grand Demon at Ca N’Apollonia. Demons in the streets. Bonfire and barbecue. Plaça Església.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Sant Antoni procession and floats. Plaça Sant Joan. 19.30: Compline. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires. Demon, band of music. Plaça Sant Joan.

BREXIT

Calvia. From 11.00 to 13.00 Brexit Outreach evening at Sala Palmanova (C/Diego Salvà Lezaun, 2). Talk about Brexit and the future relationship between the UK and Spain. All welcome.

CINEMA

Palma. Opera and Ballet Screenings at 20.15 with the live ballet Sleeping Beauty from Royal Opera House in London and showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Choreography by Marius Petipa and music Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky. Duration 180 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office.

Tomorrow, January 17

MARKETS

8am -1pm Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Traditional blessings of the animals. By the church.

Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Traditional blessings of the animals, plus performance by Sarau Alcudienc (folk dance). From Passeig Pere Ventayol.

Arta, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Cavalcade. 11.00: Animal blessings, floats. 19.30: Folk dance and dance of the demons at the sports centre.

Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Cavalcade and blessings from C. Ciutat to Plaça Orient. 17.30: Mass.

Consell, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Blessings. 20.30: Bonfire, bigheads, demons, dance. Plaça Major.

Inca, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Mass and then animals blessings. Santa Maria la Major Church and square.

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 09.30: Gathering for the processions at various points. 11.00: Blessings. 16.00: Demons’ visit to the Hippodrome. 20.00: Dance of the demons, Plaça sa Bassa. 20.30: Mass.



Sant Antoni in Manacor.

Maria de la Salut, Sant Antoni. 15.30: Animal blessings.

Muro, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Firing of rockets and planting of giants in front of the town hall. 11.00: Mass in honour of Sant Antoni with the Miquel Tortell Muro Choir. 15.00: Ringing of bells. 15.30: Traditional blessings and parade of floats.

Palma, Sant Antoni. 10.00-14.00: Animal blessings. Cathedral esplanade. At 10.00, 11.30 (family visit) and 13.00 guided visit to Bellver Castle (tower). Registration needed prior at reservas.gen@gmail.com. Free. At 20.00 dramatised theatre final at Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra. Tickets at the box office. Info 971 720 135. At 20.00 Retrockspectiva 2020 with round table and aucoustic set: El Concurs Pop-Rock de Palma” and performance by Los Malditos at Teatre Municipal Mar i Teatre.

Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 09.30: Mass. 10.15: Traditional procession and animal blessings. 11.30: Setting off from Plaça Almoina to the Ternelles finca. 12.30: Lunch at Ternelles. 14.00: Departure of the pine. 19.00 (very approx.): Raising of the pine. Plaça Vella.

Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Animal blessings, Plaça ses Comes.

Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Bus leaves from behind the church to go to Formentor. 11.30: Procession and animal blessings. 12.00: The pine arrives in the port. 13.30: Planting of the pine in Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Procession with the pipers Germans Aloy. 11.00: Solemn mass plus offering of farm produce and dance with Marjal en Festa. 12.30: Dance of the caparrot bigheads and young caparrots. Plaça Major. 16.30: Blessing of the animals in the church square with the pipers Germans Aloy and Xerebiols and the giants Antoni and Margalida. Parade of floats, accompanied by the band of cornets of the Sant Antoni brotherhood and the demons of the Obreria de Sant Antoni. Followed by procession from the town hall to the church and then Can Planes Museum.

Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 15.30: Blessings. 18.00: Ball de bot folk dance. 19.00: Mass. 19.30: Barbecue and dance of the demons. Plaça Església.

Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Floats and then blessings. Plaça Mossèn Alcover. 12.30: Dance with demons.

Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Demons, band of music, pipers - procession from Plaça Sant Joan. 12.00: Mass. 15.30: Sant Antoni, demons, pipers, band of music, Plaça Nova. 16.00: Blessings. 18.00: Final dance of the demon.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Mozart operatic works. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Two-twelve euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum - Bach, Cantatas BWV 131, 156, 166. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. www.fundaciostudiumaureum.cat.

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 17.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Films showing on Thursday

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War *15.00/17,20/19.40 (*Not on Tues or Thursday)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.20/19.00

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15/18.50/21.25

Not showing at 16.15 on Saturday and 18.50 on Thursday

2 new films premiere tomorrow -

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy/Crime TOMORROW 19.40/22.05

Bad Boys for Life FESTIVAL 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 12.15 (19/1); 20.40 (21/1)

Jojo Rabbit (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/ War.Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War TOMORROW 18.10/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.10 (21/1)