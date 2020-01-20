Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife – watch the trailer now. 1.17.20 Visit: https://www.badboysforlife.movie/?hs308=youtubeorg Showing in Palma in English. 04-09-2019 Youtube: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Today, January 20

FIESTAS

Inca, Sant Sebastià. 19.30: Mass, dance of offer. Sant Domingo Church. 20.15: Address for Sant Sebastià; 21.00: Barbecue, bread and wine; folk dance. C. Sant Sebastià.

Palma, Sant Sebastià. The cycling event from Plaza de Cort has been postponed until Sunday January 26. From 20.30: Cope Mallorca Concert - Dhi, Turnedo, Sinsinati. Plaça Espanya.

Pollensa, Sant Sebastià. 19.00: Procession with the image of Saint Sebastian, of the Standard and of the cavallet horse dancers; Eucharist and dance of offer. 21.00: Dance of the cavallets at the bonfire in Plaça Major.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Bad Boys for Life (2020) See trailer above.

Plot summary The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Starring Will Smith, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens. Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Duration 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Comedy/Crime.

Bad Boys for Life OCIMAX 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 19.40/22.05

Bad Boys for Life FESTIVAL 16 Action/Comedy/Crime 20.40 (21/1)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/ War.Awards Nominated for 6 BAFTA’s and 6 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 18.10/20.20

Jojo Rabbit FESTIVAL 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.10 (21/1)

1917 (2019)

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War 17.20/19.40/22.00

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 20.40(21/1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.40

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.10/18.45

Little Women MAHON A Drama/Romance 20.20 (20/1)

Also showing this week:

Joker FESTIVAL 18 Crimer/Drama 20.00 (21/1)

Tomorrow, January 21

08.00-13.00 Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).