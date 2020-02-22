Carnnival parades across the island. 21-02-2020 Gemma Andreu

Shares:

Saturday, 22 February

CARNIVAL

Alaro. 18.00: Carnival tardeo party until 24.00. Plaça Vila.

Andratx. 17.00: Parade from Passeig Son Mas.

Buger. 16.00: Parade from in front of the town hall.

Bunyola. 17.30: Parade, followed at 18.30, Islanders and DJ. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Calvia. 16.30: Parade from the sports centre.

Campanet. 18.30: Parade from Plaça Son Bordoi. 23.00: Carnival ball. Music from 4L, El Hombre 80. Plaça Major marquee.

Campos. 15.30: Parades from Plaça Tres Molins and Creu d’en Noreta.

Can Picafort. 16.00: Gathering in Plaça Major and then parade from Hernan Cortes.

Deya. 17.00: Parade from Can Carindo. 18.00: Concert, bonfire and barbecue at the amphitheatre.

Felanitx. 15.30: Parade from C. Guillem Timoner.

Inca. 18.00: Parade along Gran Via Colom.

Llucmajor. 16.30: Parade gathers at Passeig Jaume III.

Manacor. From 17.00: family party in Plaça Rector Rubi. 18.30: Gathering for parade from Plaça Ramon Llull. 19.30: Carnival festival with Chevi’s Band, The Wataques and others. Plaça Palau.

Pollensa. 17.00: Parade from Via Pollentia gardens. 18.00: Tardeo party with DJs. Plaça Major.

Porreres. 17.30: Parade gathers at Moli de n’Amengual. 19.30: Toninaina plus DJs. Plaça Vila.

Porto Cristo. 11.00 makeup and mask workshop at the Plaza del Sol i La Lluna.

Puerto Soller. 15.30: Gathering for parade from the Can Miró car park.

Sa Coma. 17.15: Parade from by the Sant Llorenç municipal office.

Sa Pobla. 16.00: Parade gathers in Can Trò poligino; ends in Plaça Major.

Santanyi. 15.30: Parade from C. Guardia Civil.

Son Macia. 20.00 lighting of the bonfire and costume competition.

Son Servera. 18.30: Parade from Avda. Constitució. 21.30: Carnival ball. Plaça Mercat.

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Andreu Riera (piano), Pascual Martínez (clarinet); Brahms, Debussy and others. Puresa Church, Fartaritx. Free.

Palma. 12.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Hot Creepers. Plaça Vapor. Free.

Palma. 18.00 / 19.00 / 20.30: Mallorca Saxophone Festival - Michelle Bianchini; Sciarrino and others. Joan Jordi Oliver Arcos. Duo Azar (sax and piano); Bach and Hindemith. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Academia 1830 - choral recital with piano. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 10-12 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Alessandro Biancchi - organ recital; Bach and others. Santa Creu Church, C. Seminari 4. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Toni Miranda presents Miranda Jazz Quartet in the Coleman Hall of the Anglican Church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Palma. Tickets 10 euros (includes refreshments). Info 971 737 279 or 630 040 700. All proceeds are being donated towards the continued work of the Anglican Church.

Palma. 20.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Pere Bujosa Trio, Jose Carra Trio. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 20 euros.

Soller. 12.00: Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano), Agusti Aguilo (piano). Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac 25. 12 euros.

Valldemossa. 18.00: Paula Rios (piano); Clara Wieck-Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel. Chopin and Sand Cell, Chaterhouse. 15 euros. www.pianino.es.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Santanyi. 11.00 family show “Animalades submarines” at the municipal library. Free.

Palma. 11.00 CineCiutat Kids with t he screening of The Pirates in English with Spanish subtitles at CineCiutat. Ticktes 4 euros at the box office.

Palma. 11.30 and 18.00 That’s a Musical! at CaixaForum in Palma. Tickets 6 euros. For children over 5 years.

Palma. 12.00 swing workshop and family concert by Hot Creepers Swing & Dixie at Plaza de Vaport. Free.

Palma. 17.00: Hansel and Gretel - musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 18.00 puppet theatre “El monstre de colors” by Tutatis - Transeduca (Catalonia) at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls (Paseo Mallorca, 9) in Palma. Info 971 710 986. Duration 45 minutes. In Catalan. For children over 3 years. On Sunday February 23 at 12.00. Tickets 8 euros for children and 10 euros for adults (6 euros children and 8 euros adults in advance).

SPORTS

Manacor. Trotting races at the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CRUISE SHIP IN PORT

Name Aidasol Tonnage 71,304tn Registry Italy Arrives 04.30 Departs 22.00

Launched: 2011; In service: 2011; Length: 252m; Capacity 2,580 passengers; Crew: 1,097; Owner: Carnival Corporation & PLC.

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Plot summary After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Family.

Sonic the Hedgehog OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure/Family 10.00 & 12.15 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat); 16.00

Sonic the Hedgehog FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure/Family 12.20 (23/2); 19.30 (25/2)

The Call of the Wild (2020)

Plot summary A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Starring Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford and Cara Gee. Director Chris Sanders. Duration 1 hour 40 minutes. Rated PG. Category Adventure, Drama, Family.

The Call of the Wild FESTIVAL 7 Action/Adventure/Family 12.05 (23/2)

The Call of the Wild MAHON 7 Action/Adventure/Family 20.00 (24/2)

21 Bridges (2019)

Plot summary An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons. Director Brian Kirk. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Action/Crime/Drama.

21 Bridges FESTIVAL 7 Action/Crime/Drama 12.10 (23/2); 20.20 (25/2)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.10

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50

Dolittle MAHON A Adventure/Comedy 17.45 (24/2)

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.15/21.50

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; *19.50 (*Not on Thur)

Sunday, 23 February

CARNIVAL

Alcudia. 16.00: Parade sets off from the car park in front of Sant Jaume Church.

Arenal. 10.30: Parade from Avda. Miramar

Colonia Sant Jordi. 16.00: Gathering at C. Es Turó.

Palma. 17.00: Parade from La Rambla to the Bom and Plaça Reina.

Santa Margalida. 15.30: Gathering in C. Miquel Ordinas; parade ends in Plaça Vila.

Ses Salines. 10.30: Gathering at Escoles Velles.

MUSIC

Buger. 19.00: Els Colors del Cor - Academia 1830 choral concert. Sant Pere Church.

Manacor. 18.30: Manacor Band of Music, Pascual Martínez (clarinet). Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.

Palma. 12.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Enric Pastor & Co. Es Born del Molinar. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Festival Jazz Palma - Manel Camp (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros.

Soller. 12.00: Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano), Agusti Aguilo (piano). Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac 25. 12 euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Manacor. 18.30 animated music “Pep i Paqui” at the Plaza de Ramon Llull. Free.

Palma. EducaAFICINE at 12.05 screening of the animated film “El niño y el mundo” (Brazil- 2013) at Ocimax Palma Aficine. Tickets 3 euros. For children over 7 years. More info at ww.aficine.com.

Palma. 17.00: Hansel and Gretel - musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Atletico Balears and Racing Club Ferrol at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CRUISE SHIP IN PORT

Name: Mein Schiff 4 Tonnage: 99,526tn Registry: Malta Arrives: 04.00 Departs: 22.00

Launched: 2014; In service: 2015; Length: 293.2 m; Capacity 2,790 passengers; Crew: 1,030; Owner: TUI Cruises.