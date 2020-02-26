Easter Funfair video from 2018. Fair runs in Palma. 15-05-2018 Youtube: Gerard Ferias

FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Plot summary After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler. Duration 1 hour 39 minutes. Rated 7. Category Action/Adventure/Family.

Sonic the Hedgehog OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure/Family 10.00 & 12.15 (Sun); 12.15 (Sat); 16.00

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.10

Dolittle (2020)

Plot summary A physician discovers that he can talk to animals. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen. Director Stephen Gaghan. Duration 1 hours 41 minutes. Rated A. Category Adventure/Comedy/Family.

Dolittle OCIMAX A Adventure/Comedy 10.00 & 12.10 (Sun); 12.10 (Sat); 15.50

You go to my head (2019)

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.15/21.50

Bombshell (2019)

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 16.15; *19.50 (*Not on Thur)

Wednesday, 26 February

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 17.00 Es Baluard Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10) in Palma. In Catalan and Spanish. Free.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday, 27 February

FAIRS

Palma, Fira del Ram (Easter Funfair). 16.30-23.00: 170 attractions. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Runs until Sunday April 19. Hours are Monday to Thursday 17.00 to 12.00; Friday 17.00 to 02.00; Saturday 10.00 to 02.00; Sunday and holidays 10.00 to 24.00.

Sencelles. 11.30 folk festivity with the Day of the Blessed Sister Francinaina: parade and floral offering.