FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA

New film to premiere on Friday: Onward (watch trailer above).

Onward (2020)

Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Will be showing at Rivoli in Palma and in Ocimax Mahon (Minorca) on Monday. Watch this space for showtimes.

Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.

The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

The Gentlemen FESTIVAL 16 Action/Crime 21.15 (4/3 & 5/3)

The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 16.15/*19.50/21.55 (*Not on Thursday)

Plot summary When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Starring Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer. Director Leigh Whannell. Duration 2 hours 4 minutes. Rated 16.

Category Horror/Mystery/Sci-Fi.

The Invisible Man OCIMAX 16 Horror/Mystery 17.50/20.15; 12.15 (Fri, Sat & Sun); 10.00/12.15 (Sun)

The Invisible Man CINECIUTAT 16 Horror/Mystery 15.30/17.40/19.50/22.00

Plot summary A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson.

Director Taika Waititi. Duration 1 hour 48 minutes. Rated 12. Category Comedy/Drama/War. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar.

Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 20.15

Plot summary Following a mysterious car accident in the desert, Dafne suffers from post-traumatic amnesia. Jake, the first person she sees when she regains consciousness, tells her he’s her husband. Starring Delfine Bafort, Svetozar Cvetkovic and Arend Pinoy. Director Dimitri de Clercq. Duration 1 hour 56 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama/Fantasy/Mystery. Languages English and French.

You go to my head CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 19.20

Plot summary A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Director Jay Roach. Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 12/fig. Category Biography/Drama. Awards Winner 1 BAFTA and 1 Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Bombshell CINECIUTAT 12 Biography 17.45

Wednesday, 4 March

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Opera National de Paris - Bizet’s Carmen. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. In English. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo racetrack with the first race starting at 18.35. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CRUISE SHIPS

MSC Grandiosa 177,000tn Malta Arrvies: 09.00 Departs: 17.00 Launched: 2008; Class : Meraviglia Plus; Length: 331m; Capacity 4888 - 5772 passengers; Crew: 1536; Owner: MSC Cruises.

Thursday, 5 March

MUSIC

Palma. 22.00 Jaime Anglada at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovida-cafeconcierto.com. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: Morgana Theatre - Alice Through The Looking Glass. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00 circus with Escarlata Cirucs at Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 15 euros.

CINEMA

Palma. 20.30 Opera and Ballet Screenings of the musical “Billy Budd” from Teatro Real Madrid and will be screened at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring Jacques Imbrailo, Toby Spence and Brindley Sherratt. Music by Ivor Bolton. Duration 175 minutes. For all ages. Tickets at the box office. Also showing at 19.00 at Festival Park in Marratxi.

MARKETS

08.00 - 13.00 S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CRUISE SHIPS

Mein Schiff 4 99,526tn Malta Arrives: 04.00 Departs: 22.00 Launched: 2014; In service: 2015; Length: 293.2m; Capacity 2,790 passengers; Crew: 1,030; Owner: TUI Cruises.