Martin Simmonds (Tim Roth) has been haunted throughout his life by the mysterious disappearance of his “brother” and extraordinary best friend, a Polish Jewish virtuoso violinist, Showing in English in Palma this weekend. 11-10-2019 Youtube: Sony Pictures Classics

Shares:

There are two new films coming to the Balearics in English.

The Song of Names (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary Several years after his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him. Starring Saul Rubinek, Clive Owen and Tim Roth. Director François Girard.Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated PG-13. Category Drama.

Will be playing at the RIVOLI from Friday, times to be announced.

Just Mercy (2019)

Plot summary World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Starring Jamie Foxx, Charlie Pye Jr. and Michael Harding. Director Destin Daniel Cretton.Duration 2 hours 17 minutes. Rated 12.

Category Drama.

Will be playing in MAHON only, times to be announced.