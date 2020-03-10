What's on
New films coming in English
Martin Simmonds (Tim Roth) has been haunted throughout his life by the mysterious disappearance of his “brother” and extraordinary best friend, a Polish Jewish virtuoso violinist, Showing in English in Palma this weekend.
There are two new films coming to the Balearics in English.
The Song of Names (2019) See trailer above
Plot summary Several years after his childhood friend, a violin prodigy, disappears on the eve of his first solo concert, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him. Starring Saul Rubinek, Clive Owen and Tim Roth. Director François Girard.Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated PG-13. Category Drama.
Will be playing at the RIVOLI from Friday, times to be announced.
Just Mercy (2019)
Plot summary World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Starring Jamie Foxx, Charlie Pye Jr. and Michael Harding. Director Destin Daniel Cretton.Duration 2 hours 17 minutes. Rated 12.
Category Drama.
Will be playing in MAHON only, times to be announced.
