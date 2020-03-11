What's on
Films to see in English in Majorca
This spring, Ian & Barley’s quest beginneth. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward now. Now showing in English in Palma.
FILMS IN ENGLISH AT THE CINEMA
Onward (2020) See trailer above
Plot summary Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Director Dan Scanlon. Duration 1 hour 42 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.
Onward RIVOLI PG Animation 15.30/17.35/19.40/21.45
Skin (2018)
Plot summary A destitute young man, raised by racist skinheads and notorious among white supremacists, turns his back on hatred and violence to transform his life, with the help of a black activist and the woman he loves. Starring Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Daniel Hensha. Director Guy Nattiv. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated 16.
Category Biography/Crime/Drama.
Skin CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Drama 16.15/21.45/
The Gentlemen (2019)
Plot summary An American expat tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London, triggering plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery. Director Guy Ritchie. Duration 1 hour 53 minutes. Rated 16. Category Action/Crime.
The Gentlemen RIVOLI 16 Action/Crime 17.45/20.00
The Gentlemen CINECIUTAT 16 Action/Crime 17.00/19.55/22.00
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Jojo Rabbit RIVOLI 12 Comedy/Drama/War 22.35
