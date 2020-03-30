Food
Get cooking with the American chef in Majorca
This channel is about techniques I have learned over the past 25 years of cooking in Spain, Europe and the USA. I will focus on tricks, techniques, styles and healthy bits of information more than exact measurements. There are millions of recipes out there. Plenty of blogs and shows that give exact amounts for everything I will be preparing. But I hope to teach you and entertain with my different approach to a Healthy Mediterranean Diet.
Improve your cooking skills or simply have some family fun in the kitchen.
On today's menu is omelette with veggies.
Majorca based American chef Jeff Harter guides you through his delicious and simple recipes while we have to stay at home.
