In May 1990 I visited Majorca for the first time and fell in love with the wildlife, scenery and culture of the island. Now many years later I have amassed a lot of knowledge about the birds of the island, where to find them and when to see them. It was an ambition of mine to one day write a bird book on the birds and to share the knowledge I have gained, and today I am pleased to announce that my new book, Birdwatching in Majorca is published and available to buy. I was lucky to secure a sponsor for the book who from day one was keen to get on board – so it is with great pleasure that I announce the books sponsor as Majorca’s very own Balearic Helicopters, owned by Jonny Greenall. My sincere thanks go to Jonny and Balearic Helicopters for the support and backing for this book.

Jonny Greenall from Balearic Helicopters.

The book lists all 340 species of bird to have been recorded on the island including the newly added Moltoni’s Sub-alpine Warbler, and not only covers the six main birdwatching sites, but a further twenty five additional sites all over the island and including Cabrera and Dragonera. This is the most accurate, up to date and comprehensive book that has been written for the island, and comprises all of my local knowledge and a selection of my bird and habitat photographs. The book tells you the best routes to take at each site with stopping points to maximise the species you will see. Coupled with this, there are sections on endemics, spring and autumn migration, a complete species status list showing when birds are present (and the best sites to see them), with maps for the main sites. I have also included information on accommodation, vehicle hire, bus services, useful numbers, driving on Majorca, weather, shopping and much more.

To make it easier for the visitor, I have included some good reliable eating establishments if out birdwatching for long periods. These are places I recommend and use on a regular basis. I would like to take this opportunity to include a section of the Foreword which was written by resident and birding friend Michael Montier.

Neville has been visiting Majorca for so many years he is now regarded as a resident. He has found so many important species and has also been a pioneer in finding many new places to bird watch, often locations that even the locals didn’t know about let alone how good they are. Neville describes these places with his usual enthusiasm and he takes you to where all the species mentioned can be found. Majorca holds many secrets and hidden places where few people venture and Neville has been to them all, expanding our knowledge of this beautiful Island.

Areas like the Central Plain were not even on the itinerary of visiting birders but we now know that many gems are to be found there. Birds like Montagu’s Harriers can be seen, Red throated Pipits and Dotterel are also present during migration times. There are often large numbers of Red-footed Falcons and Lesser Kestrels too. Neville’s passion for his adopted Island shines from every page and he has an unrivalled knowledge of the treasures that await the visitor. I thoroughly recommend this book to anyone who has an interest in Majorca. It will be a constant companion and font of information.

I was instantly impressed by the varied habitat and the diverse range of bird species on offer. It is fair to say, I fell in love with the island, hence why I have written a comprehensive and up to date book on the birds and habitats of the island to share with others. As time has gone by, a few of the lesser known sites have disappeared but more importantly I have discovered several new and exciting sites, with new hides and viewing platforms at other key sites. This book aims to not just cover these main sites, but many other additional sites all across the island. So no matter where you are staying, there will be some interesting sites close by.

My enthusiasm for visiting Majorca grows stronger each year and back in August 2017 I was overjoyed to be offered the chance of taking over from Michael Montier to write a weekly wildlife column for the Saturday edition of the Majorca Daily Bulletin – an English speaking newspaper established in 1968. Every time I visit Majorca, the sheer beauty of the landscape, the varied habitats and the birds always remind me of what a special place it is. It is this feeling I want to share with you.

From Jonny - Aircraft can cause distress to birds with our noise footprint and also low flying over their respective areas, especially during the breeding season. We at Balearic Helicopters recognise this, and we care about the environment, and do our best to protect the flora and fauna of this beautiful island. Therefore, we avoid low flying over nature reserves and over areas with breeding birds, to allow species to live in their natural habitat without being disturbed, and respect the migration routes. With pilots thinking environmentally, there is no reason that we can’t all fly together in harmony, in the same airspace and enjoy the same stunning scenery.

For me this was the reason I approached Jonny as he shows regard for the birds and wildlife, plus Balearic Helicopters is a Majorcan based company so it felt only right to have a local backer. Jonny has been flying helicopters for over twenty years, but he first flew with the Air Cadets, in Chipmunks and Vigilant Gliders. He has lived in Majorca since 1993 and learnt to fly the Robinson R22 & R44 with Sloane Helicopters (Majorca). He then went onto complete his Commercial Helicopter Licence and Instructor Rating with Sloane Helicopters (at Sywell & Majorca). Jonny also has his JAA Fixed wing licence. He has been flying in Majorca since 1999; Jonny is also a Core Team Member of EHEST - the European Helicopter Safety Team. Additionally, Jonny is a designated CAA Radiotelephony Examiner. As of 2008 Jonny is also a fully qualified EASA Flight Examiner. Jonny holds ratings on the R22, R44, R66 and MD500 and has over 6,000 hour’s helicopter flight time.

