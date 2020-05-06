Tracey Flay at Salon B in Portals Nous. 06-05-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Monday saw a very busy first day of business for many of the hairdressers on the island. Tracey Flay of Salon B (971 676 038) in Portals Nous told me that she had been working from 08.00 and wouldn’t be finished before 20.00 that evening.

Nikki and Andria at Gemini Hair Salon (971 097 528) in Magalluf had the same tale to tell, as did Ralf and Silke Hulser at Cap Hair (971 672 395) in Puerto Andratx. An encouraging start for them, and I hope for many other small businesses as we see some relaxation on the quarantine. After the first rush for the barbers, what next? We can look forward to bars, restaurants and more businesses opening next week as well.

It’s a critical time now for many people coming out of the quarantine with little money in their pockets and very uncertain futures,but we have to keep supporting each other and doing our best to be positive. In order to still have these friendly family businesses on our island, we will have to work together, otherwise we know some of them won’t be able to keep going, the rent is due and not every landlord is being as forgiving as they possibly could be.

Tomorrow we will talk more about how we can help our local businesses and what the owners would like us to do, even if we’re broke!

But now is the time we have to really support our local businesses like these guys ...

Crocodile Properties (971 489 118) in Santa Ponsa are operating.

Jonny’s Dhaba are offering a takeaway and delivery service (Palma area) for their Indian food, call 871 23 58 99 to order.

Lauren from Shhhh Mallorca (648 713 943) is back doing nails.

Ruth and Eran from Restaurant Santosha in Palma are offering a delivery service, contact them on 648 456 789 for their healthy menu and delivery areas.

Specsavers in Santa Ponsa is now open for limited hours and completely open again next week,call 871 964 331 for an appointment.

Osteopaths Amanda and Joe were back at work today at Care for Health in Puerto Calanova, call 635 870 606.

And the Salon Denise team were all masked up and ready to rock as well! Call 971 677 136.

Who do you know that should be on this list! Send us a photo of your business if you are open and let us know how we can help you spread the word.