A Midsummer Night's Dream photo shoot. 18-06-2020 Vicki McLeod

We can’t go to the beach to celebrate San Juan this year. The beaches will be off limits on the night of June 23rd in order to maintain social distancing regulations. But that doesn’t have to stop us from dreaming. Following on from yesterday’s article about collaborations, here is an example of one I personally took part in recently. What started as an instructional video on the Majorca Mallorca, At Home Together Facebook group by florist Joanna Walton showing us how to make a floral headdress from flowers scavenged from her garden, blossomed into a photo project. Joanna has been a florist for nearly three decades, opening her first flower shop in London at the tender age of twenty before expanding the business to four shops. She has now been living and working in Majorca for the past twelve years and has supplied flowers for hundreds of weddings and many events as well decking out the visiting super yachts.

Essential Hair and Makeup, the professional duo of makeup artist Danielle Kilminster Davis, and hairdresser Lisa-Marie Holmes who frequently work together came up with the idea to use the beautiful arrangement that Joanna had demonstrated in a photoshoot. Normally at this time of year they would be occupied with weddings but currently due to the quarantine they have had many of their bookings changed to 2021, leaving them needing content for their social media channels to maintain promotion and a longing to be creative. I stepped forward and put up my hand to volunteer to shoot the photos, and proposed my daughter, Gigi, as the model.

Finally, we needed some clothes, so Joanna Young from Estudio 3 lent us some outfits, she was very happy to be involved. “Summer is my favourite season to source clothing, it’s all about the long sunny days, vibrant colours and relaxed lifestyle. My customers are from young girls to older women as the beauty of living here is that we can dress in a much more relaxed style as you can often go from a beach bar to a dinner in the port without going home to change!”

A location was decided upon, the beach behind Marineland, all of the elements were together to make some magic, and I think we managed it. What do you think? Collaborations can be easy and fun, and you can make some new contacts doing them as well. How can you work together with other businesses?

You can see more of the photoshoot on the various Facebook pages of the team.

