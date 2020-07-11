The artist with the figure that is by the town hall building and which represents pride. 11-07-2020 Lola Olmo

Joan Bennàssar was born in Pollensa in 1950. One of Majorca’s most internationally recognised artists, it is twenty years since he last exhibited where he was born, where he grew up and where he lives. The large sculptures and paintings which comprise “Human Reasons” bring an end to this absence and mark the pride both of the author and of those who admire his work.

What is the significance of “Human Reasons”?

At the same time as I was concluding my Mediterranean trilogy, I began to work on a new theme - that of human reasons and values from which man has become distanced. In order to move forward, we need harmony and pride; we have to be open and receptive to others.

Why did you choose Pollensa and the Calvari steps?

I wanted to make a contribution to reactivating Pollensa. I believe that art can attract a public who is interested in discovering everything that Pollensa has to offer. The Calvari represents effort, and without effort there are no achievements: the more you climb, the broader the horizon. The works exhibited on the steps are dedicated to living. There is a group of sculptures which represent offering and receptiveness. Other groups symbolise passion and equilibrium, as life is a great balancing act.

Do you see an exit from the current crisis?

We will come out of it. It’s time for reactivation, and it is clear that this won’t be an exit undertaken individually; it has, out of necessity, to be collective. In this work, therefore, I am appealing to values such as friendship, coexistence and ethics. These are represented in the second part of the exhibition, which is in the Sant Domingo Convent Church and is entitled “The Forum of Public Businesses and Laws”.

Do you retain your faith in human beings?

We have terminated many species and tribes. There is no doubt that man is a predator but that man is also capable of dreaming. I have a positive vision. I believe that we will come out of this crisis stronger. We have been living in a very superfluous way.

What role does the artist play in these current times?

Art has known remarkable times. It came out on top in communication for the twentieth century. The artist now has to be committed to taking sides in the truths that disturb us and to having a worthwhile narrative.

