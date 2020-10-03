Shares:

Dried rice with octopus

INGREDIENTS

· 2.5k octopus

· 40 g salt

· 4 garlic heads halved

· 180g olive oil

· 2 bay leaves

· 5g paprika

·l 350g julienne white unions

· 60g tomato puree

·l 35 g seedless red hot peppers (Ñoras)

· 10 litres water or fish stock

Method

Put the olive oil in a saucepan, add the garlic and cook until brown then sauté the onion and add the ñoras, paprika, salt and tomato puree.

Cook well without burning then add the bay leaf and water and bring to the boil.

Beat the octopus and put it in and take it out of the pan 3 times until it curls up.

Drop the octopus into the broth and cook for 35 minutes, or 13 minutes per kilo.