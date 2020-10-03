Gastronomy
Top rice dish from our friends at Arrocería El Puente
Dried rice with octopus
INGREDIENTS
· 2.5k octopus
· 40 g salt
· 4 garlic heads halved
· 180g olive oil
· 2 bay leaves
· 5g paprika
·l 350g julienne white unions
· 60g tomato puree
·l 35 g seedless red hot peppers (Ñoras)
· 10 litres water or fish stock
Method
Put the olive oil in a saucepan, add the garlic and cook until brown then sauté the onion and add the ñoras, paprika, salt and tomato puree.
Cook well without burning then add the bay leaf and water and bring to the boil.
Beat the octopus and put it in and take it out of the pan 3 times until it curls up.
Drop the octopus into the broth and cook for 35 minutes, or 13 minutes per kilo.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.