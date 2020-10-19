Ara Malikian concert. 20-02-2020 Youtube: Luis Filipe Photographer

Wednesday, 21 October

Palma. Tomàs Harris, Engraver in Majorca exhibition from 10.30 to 13.30 (Saturday and Sunday) and 10.00 to 14.00 from Tuesday to Friday at Can Balaguer (C. Unió 3) just along from C&A in Palma. Runs until March 21.

Palma. 20.00: Opera - Mozart, "The Magic Flute" (see video below). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Thursday, 22 October

Palma. 20.00: Capella Mallorquina - benefit concert (Mozart). Sant Miquel Church, C. Sant Miquel. Ten euros. Bookings: 630 909 053.

Friday, 23 October

Campos. 22.00: Aero.Sol (rock). Teatre Escénic, C. Nord 2. Two euros. teatreescenic.entradas.plus.

Manacor. 21.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - OR (Majorcan pop-rock). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 19.00: Octoechos Choir (video above); new music of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free with invitation. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival - inaugural gala. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Ten euros. teatreprincipal.com / evolutionfilmfestival.com.

Palma. 21.00: Ara Malikian (violin). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. SOLD OUT.

Saturday, 24 October

Alcudia. 18.00: Adéu Peter Pan - theatre with actors and puppets. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Six euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Campos. 20.00: Quartet 4x4 - music from the '60s to the '90s. Teatre Escénic, C. Nord 2. Two euros. teatreescenic.entradas.plus.

Muro. 20.00: Show cooking with Miquel Calent (Can Calent restaurant, Campos, and Cuit at the Nakar Hotel, Palma). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Five euros.

Palma. 20.00: Solnegre - Eulalia Fantova (vocals), Robert Smith (viol), Ferran Pisa (vihuela); sixteenth century Iberian peninsula music. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Free with invitation. palmacultura.cat / ticketib.com.

Sunday, 25 October

Manacor. 19.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - Marion Deprez (folk-rock). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 18.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Joaquín Achúcarro (piano); Beethoven Symphony No. 4, Ravel Piano Concerto in G major. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.