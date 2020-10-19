Local events
What's On this week on Mallorca
Ara Malikian concert.
Wednesday, 21 October
Palma. Tomàs Harris, Engraver in Majorca exhibition from 10.30 to 13.30 (Saturday and Sunday) and 10.00 to 14.00 from Tuesday to Friday at Can Balaguer (C. Unió 3) just along from C&A in Palma. Runs until March 21.
Palma. 20.00: Opera - Mozart, "The Magic Flute" (see video below). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-65 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Thursday, 22 October
Palma. 20.00: Capella Mallorquina - benefit concert (Mozart). Sant Miquel Church, C. Sant Miquel. Ten euros. Bookings: 630 909 053.
Friday, 23 October
Campos. 22.00: Aero.Sol (rock). Teatre Escénic, C. Nord 2. Two euros. teatreescenic.entradas.plus.
Manacor. 21.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - OR (Majorcan pop-rock). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.
Palma. 19.00: Octoechos Choir (video above); new music of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free with invitation. palmacultura.cat.
Palma. 20.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival - inaugural gala. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Ten euros. teatreprincipal.com / evolutionfilmfestival.com.
Palma. 21.00: Ara Malikian (violin). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. SOLD OUT.
Saturday, 24 October
Alcudia. 18.00: Adéu Peter Pan - theatre with actors and puppets. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Six euros. auditorialcudia.net.
Campos. 20.00: Quartet 4x4 - music from the '60s to the '90s. Teatre Escénic, C. Nord 2. Two euros. teatreescenic.entradas.plus.
Muro. 20.00: Show cooking with Miquel Calent (Can Calent restaurant, Campos, and Cuit at the Nakar Hotel, Palma). Muro Theatre, C. Joan Carles I. Five euros.
Palma. 20.00: Solnegre - Eulalia Fantova (vocals), Robert Smith (viol), Ferran Pisa (vihuela); sixteenth century Iberian peninsula music. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Free with invitation. palmacultura.cat / ticketib.com.
Sunday, 25 October
Manacor. 19.30: Manacor Cycle of Music - Marion Deprez (folk-rock). Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Tickets from mallorcatickets.com.
Palma. 18.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Joaquín Achúcarro (piano); Beethoven Symphony No. 4, Ravel Piano Concerto in G major. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.
