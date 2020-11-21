Having visited the village of Soller and wandered around the market we moved down to the Port of Soller. The pleasant temperatures of this November morning meant the we had a very nice walk by the sea.

16-11-2020Youtube: Steve

Have you been to Puerto Soller? Well if you don't know what to do this weekend here is a suggestion.

Soller is a dazzling and picturesque town you cannot leave before seeing its streets and admiring its beauty.

A tramway links the inland town of Soller to Puerto Soller, running along the beach-side road.

Two lighthouses sit on the headlands on either side of the bay, La Badia de Sóller. Development on the east headland has been prevented by the area being used as a training ground by the Spanish Army.

Puerto Soller is the largest port on the northwest coast of Mallorca. Full of sailboats, it is also the starting point of many marine excursions.

