Tuesday, November 24

Palma. 19.00: El Corte Inglés will turn on the Christmas lights on the Avenidas and this year representatives from the National Police, Guardia Civil, Armed Forces, Health Personnel from Son Espases and others will be responsible to switch them on.

Wednesday, November 25

Palma. Gastronomic Fair "TaPalma 2020". Contesta and Tapas and Cocktail route. Visit https://tapalma.com/ Runs until Sunday, November 29.

Thursday, November 26

Palma. 17.00: Week of Books in Catalan: Andreu Galmés Trio - jazz. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 20.00: Capella Mallorquina choir, Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Bartomeu Manresa (organ). Santa Creu Church, C. Seminari 4. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Aficine Live Music with the screening in English with Spanish subtitles of The Beatles Eight Days a Week at Ocimax in Palma. Directed by Ron Howard. For all ages. Duration 1 hour and 37 minutes. See website for ticket information here.

Palma. Christmas light will be turned on however this year due to Covid-19 time is not being announced. The lights will be turned on all over Palma and its surrounding neighbourhood. See above video.

Friday, November 27

Caimari. 18.00: Fahmi Alqahi (viol), Tomeu Segui (harpsichord); works by Bach. Caimari old church. Free.

Lloseta. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, trombone and tuba quartet; Debussy, Gershwin and others. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

Manacor. 20.30: Alexandra Burgos Band - blues/rock. Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 18.00: Albert Díaz (piano), Orquestra Acadèmia 1830; tribute to Majorcan composer Romà Alis. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 12-15 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.30: Simfovents Palma, Palma Band of Music; Elgar and other composers. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnànim 64. Free.

Soller. 18.30 / 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana with winners of the first Ensemble Tramuntana youth competition. Escolàpies Chapel, C. Batac 25. Ten euros.

Saturday, November 28

Alaro. 20.00: Pep Garau Sextet - jazz. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Five euros.

Alcudia. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; soloists Simón Orfila (bass), Irene Mas (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Andreu Riera (piano). Works by Manuel de Falla. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. Fifteen euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Algaida. 20.00: Margalida Ramis. Randa Church. Free.

Bunyola. 18.00: Rayden and Muerdo - rap and South American music Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller km 10.8. Table for two, 64 euros; for four, 108 euros; for six, 150 euros. Bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Campanet. 12.30: Irina Samanidis and Christian Hoel Skjonhaug - voice, piano, double bass. Sant Miquel Church. Ten euros. Bookings, 658 693 427.

Muro. 19.30: International Encounter of Composers - Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano). Santa Anna Church, Plaça Convent.

Palma. 12.00 / 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Ensemble Tramuntana - adaptations of The Beatles and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Fifteen euros. Bookings, ticketib.com.

Palma. 19.00: Ireneu Segarra School of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia, tribute to Ennio Morricone. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Gremi del Textil 9. Three euros. Bookings at the school of music or email, ireneu.espectacles@gmail.com.

Palma. 20.30: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Marco Mezquida (piano); Ermanno Planta & Banda Zeitun. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 17-28 euros. Bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 20.30: Miranda Jazz Combo. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. Fifteen euros.

Porreres. 19.00: Filharmònica Porrerenca - concert for Saint Cecilia. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free. Bookings, 660 223 793.

Santa Margalida. 20.00: Dos Pájaros a Tiro - tribute to Serrat & Sabina. Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador 4. Five euros. Bookings, 971 523 895.

Sunday, November 29

Manacor. 19.30: Pedro Rosa Trio - jazz. Rambla Rei en Jaume marquee. Free. Free. Bookings, mallorcatickets.com.

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Mercè Medina (flute), Laura Serra (piano); works by female composers. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Gremi del Textil 9. 10-15 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Week of Books in Catalan: Onada - Catalan rock. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.

Porreres. 19.00: Filharmònica Porrerenca - concert for Saint Cecilia. Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free. Bookings, 660 223 793.

English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) events

· Central District are holding an American Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday, November 26 at 13.00 for 13.30 at Delfinos, Portals Nous. ESRA members can consult their Newsletters for booking information. Coffee morning every Thursday at the Hotel Saratoga. Please reserve: 628414120.



· North East hold their coffee mornings every Wednesday at the Bonanza in Cala Millor from 11.30 onwards.



· North have a coffee morning in Puerto Pollensa at the Hostal Borras on the Church Square every Thursday 10.30 to 12.30.

· South East are still holding both monthly lunches and their weekly coffee mornings. November lunch is at Porto Cari on the Cala D'or Marina Tuesday 10th at 13.00 and their weekly coffee mornings are always at La Residenia in S' Alqueria Blanca.



Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters. In some cases the menu is published and choices need to be made for the District Committee member to comunicate with the Restaurant. Some Districts are already considering their Christmas events so be sure to look them up either on-line or in the Newsletters.