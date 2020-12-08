Llampuga

Llampuga.

07-12-2020AMALIA ESTABÉN
Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh

Marc Fosh shares with us a second recipe made with verjus.

INGREDIENTS:

Serves 4

  • 800g llampuga fillets
  • 200g sea salt
  • 200g caster sugar
  • 2 tbsp rosemary leaves

FOR THE DRESSING:

  • 150ml verjus
  • 150ml olive oil
  • Sea salt & black pepper

FOR THE GARNISH:

  • 10 green seedless grapes, slicedl 10 red seedless grapes, sliced 150g l pumpkin seeds
  • 100g pumpkin seeds, lightly toasted
  • tsp capers
  • 2 tsp finely chopped chives

Method:

For the cure, put the salt, sugar and rosemary into a food processor and blitz for 3 minutes. Lay the Llampuga fillets on a tray and sprinkle evenly with the salt and sugar mixture. Turn the fish over a few times to ensure it is coated all over. Wrap the whole tray in cling film and place in the fridge to cure for 3 hours.

When the time is up, unwrap the fish and wash off the salt with cold water, then pat dry with kitchen paper. Wrap the fish tightly in fresh cling film and place back in the fridge for an hour to firm up.

To make the dressing, add the olive oil to a bowl and whisk in the verjus. Season with salt and pepper. To finish, slice the LLampuga as thinly and evenly as possible and lay it equally on 4 plates. Spoon the dressing over the fish, sharing the grapes and capers evenly. Scatter with chopped chives and pumpkin seeds, and then serve immediately.

Related Tags

Related news

Marc Fosh's dish

Favourite ingredients

It’s best to think of cooking with verjus as with white wine

07/12/2020

Now that Christmas is at hand, our Chef Marc Fosh teaches us this unusual and very simple recipe made from pressed juice of unripened grapes.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.