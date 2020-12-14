Tuesday, 15 December

Palma. 19.00: Vincenzo Capezzuto & Soqquadro Italiano. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. CANCELLED.

Palma. 19.00: Ferran Palau, Salvatge Cor - indie. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros. teatreprincipal.com. Watch the video above.

Thursday, 17 December

Palma. 18.00: Morgana Jazz. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major, Op. 21 and Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35 euros. truiteatre.es / tickets.janto.es.

Friday, 18 December

Andratx. 19.30: Donallop - Majorcan folk-pop. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol 68. Five / seven euros. ticketib.com.

Esporles. 18.00: Melassa, Duo Kameleo, Joan Xanguito. Casal del Poble. Free.

Manacor. 19.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C major, Op. 21 and Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 15 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Piolet Swing Trio. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. SOLD OUT.

Saturday, 19 December

Alcudia. 19.00: Xanguito Christmas Special. Pop-rock-rumba group. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Eight euros. auditorialcudia.net.

Palma. 12.00 / 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es. (12.00 show, sold out.)

Palma. 12.00: Yemanjá - Brazilian music. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 19.00: Soloists from the Balearic Symphony Orchestra - Bartok, Mozart (Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) and others. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros. palmacultura.cat.

Sunday, 20 December

Manacor. 18.30: Manacor Band of Music; Majorcan composers. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 19.00: Orquestra Academia 1830; Beethoven. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Monday, 21 December

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Tuesday, 22 December

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Wednesday, 23 December

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.30: Festival Contrast Mallorca 2020 - Jesse Malin (American pop-rock) with Deià Chamber Players. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 22 euros. palmacultura.cat. (Time subject to possible change.)

Thursday, 24 December

Palma. 17.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Friday, 25 December

Manacor. 19.30: Cap Pela (a cappella vocal group) - Christmas concert. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 16.30 / 19.00: Circo Alegria - Circo Sobre Agua 2. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell de Bunyola. circoalegria.es / 4tickets.es.

Palma. 18.00: Choirs of the Teatre Principal - Christmas concert. Free. Streaming only; no admission to the theatre. teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 19.00: Comedian Agustin 'El Casta' - Feliz CoroNavidad. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. (Runs until January 10.)

Palma. 20.00: Festival Contrast Mallorca 2020 - Greg Hetson's Punk Jukebox (American punk-rock) plus presentation of the documentary American Hardcore. Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89. 22 euros. palmacultura.cat.

Christmas Corner

Palma. Christmas markets from 10.00 to 21.00 at Plaza Major, Plaza España, Porta Pintada and La Rambla. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Nativity scenes at the Town Hall (Plaza Cort) from 9.00 to 21.00 Monday's to Friday's; Saturday's, Sunday's and public holidays from 9.00 to 20.30. Free. Limited places. Taking place now until January 6.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at El Corte Ingles on the Avenidas 4th floor. Hours are Monday’s to Saturday’s 9.30 to 21.30. Free. Taking place now until January 8.

Palma. Christmas Nativity at Santa Catalina Market (Plaza Nevegació, s/n). Open during market hours. Closed Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Palma. Christmas Nativity C & A (Calle de Santa Jaume, 2 at the courtyard). Hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Closed on December 25 and January 1 and 6. Opens on Saturday December 5 until January 22.

Palma. Christmas Harry Potter workshops. Every Saturday in December at CineCiutat (Carrer de l'Emperadriu eugènia, 6) in Palma. Workshops for all ages, according to shift: From 5 to 7 years old (easy level) and from 8 to 12 years old or more (medium level). Younger than 5 years old may be accompanied by an adult. Capacity limited to 6 seats per table with safety distance. December 5, 12, 19 and 26. Duration 1 hour. Price 12 euros . From 11.00 to 12.00 ages 5 to 7 years (younger can participate accompanied by 1 adult ). From 12.00 to 13.00 ages 8 to 12 years or more. Registration is required and click on the day to open the registration page. Click here for complete information and registraton.

English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) events

· ESRA Central Coffee mornings every Thursday at the Hotel Saratoga. Please reserve: 628414120. We are no longer going to the Casa Gallega but we are still holding our Christmas lunch and the members know where, on December 17. Please reserve your place. Three days left to reserve a seat.

· North East hold their coffee mornings every Wednesday at the Bonanza in Cala Millor from 11.30 onwards.

· North are have a coffee morning at the Churro Cafe on the church square in Puerto Pollensa on the next two Thursday mornings from 10.30 to 12.30 as Borras is closed. Watch this space after the New Year.

· South East are still holding both monthly lunches and their weekly coffee mornings. Their weekly coffee mornings are always at La Residenia in S’ Alqueria Blanca. Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters.

Further details for the booking of all these events can be found in the District Newsletters. In some cases the menu is published and choices need to be made for the District Committee member to comunicate with the Restaurant. Some Districts are already considering their Christmas events so be sure to look them up either on-line or in the Newsletters.