In the UK you can safely use CBD and take it with you anywhere. It is different when you go abroad. And that's especially true when you're flying.

With some of the best suppliers and companies worldwide, we can now access the best CBD flower shop online and purchase high- quality CBD flowers, CBD oils and CBD hash through the internet.

Take your CBD within Europe by car, bus or train.

CBD is sold and used in many European countries, but the legislation is not equally clear everywhere. If you travel to Europe by car, bus or train, there isn't much going on. There are no border controls in the Schengen countries so that you can take it with you in a bag or suitcase.

Take you tr CBD within Europe by plane or ship.

However, if you're flying or taking a cruise, it's a whole different story. There are strict check-in controls, and your (hand) luggage is intensively searched and scanned.

Precisely because the legislation in many countries is not very clear, there is a possibility that customs officers will raise their eyebrows if they find CBD products in your luggage. When you hear the word hemp, you quickly think of illegal drugs. It is questionable whether all customs officers know the difference between THC and CBD oil and are fully aware of the legislation in force.

However, if you decide to take it with you, you can best use the CBD products in a toiletry bag in checked baggage. Not in hand luggage! It is always searched thoroughly, and the chance of problems is then very high. Take as little as possible.

CBD outside Europe

Are you going to a destination outside Europe? Regardless of how you travel, we recommend that you do not bring any CBD products with you. Many non-EU countries have very strict anti-drug laws, and the likelihood of problems is very high.

Tip: If your (family) doctor is open to this, you can ask him to draw up an English-language medical certificate. You can then show it when customs ask questions about the CBD.

CBD: it is not an intoxicant!

CBD is a cannabinoid in contrast to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has no psychoactive effect, which means that this drug is entirely useless cannabis when intoxicants.

Whether cannabis oil, CBD flowers or hashish-like pollinate: If you consider CBD products legal marijuana, you will be very disappointed. Still, it's unclear whether CBD is legal. What is certain is that CBD has numerous positive effects on human health. It is why CBD products are so popular.

The Medical Journal reported in 2012 that over 100 studies worldwide looked at the therapeutic potential of cannabis.

It makes CBD so interesting for all people with autoimmune diseases such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

CBD as a dietary supplement

As food or dietary supplements, the distributors circumvent the so-called novel food regulation of the EU. Since May 15, 1997, foods have been classed as 'novel foods' if humans have not previously consumed them. The distribution of novel foods must then be applied for separately. A legal opinion sees the situation as not clarified but tends not to classify CBD products as a novel food. However, Cannabis sativa was included in the EU's Novel Food Catalog before the 1997 cut-off date, provided that it is a variety registered in the EU with a THC content of less than 0.2 per cent.

CBD in Europe: a lack of expertise

How well the EU parliamentarians are familiar with the subject is shown by the following passage in the resolution (literal quotation)?

European Parliament emphasizes that regulation for cannabis-based medicinal products would result in additional resources for the local authorities. It would curb the black market and ensure quality and correct labelling. In addition, the access of minors to this material would be.

The members of the European Parliament are mixing up marijuana and CBD hemp here. That CBD drugs from pharmacies should have an impact on the black market is a daring thesis. It is also interesting that the additional tax revenue is mentioned first.

Buying CBD: tips for choosing legal CBD in Europe

· What dosage do you want? The targeted amount makes it easier to choose the concentration for CBD oil and CBD liquids. Manufacturers indicate the amount of active ingredient per drop of CBD oil.

· How would you like to use CBD? As drops of CBD oil, as liquid or flowers in a vaporizer or as cosmetics?

· When it comes to CBD oil, you have to decide: Do you value the entourage effect of full-spectrum CBD or do you prefer liposomal CBD, which is better absorbed?

· Please pay attention to the extraction method of CBD: It determines the content of active plant ingredients.

· The type of oil with which the CBD extract is mixed is also essential. Do you prefer hemp seed oil or a tasteless oil like coconut oil?

· CBD crystals are only suitable for experienced users who need high dosages for their complaints.

· Vaping CBD liquids or flowers in a vaporizer is an ideal way to get a quick effect. Large doses for relieving severe symptoms are easy to take this way.

· CBD cosmetics can help with skin diseases. In addition to the usual quality features, you should examine the other ingredients of the product.

· The CBD should always come from hemp plants that have been grown organically.

· The manufacturer should specify the active ingredient content of the product.

· Before buying, consider a product's Certificates of Analysis. Reputable providers provide you with this information.

· The THC content of all CBD products should be less than 0.2 per cent. It is the maximum legal amount for medical cannabis in the UK.