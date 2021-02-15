Chef Marc Fosh's second recipe of the week

INGREDIENTS

Serves 4

4 large pears (comice, conference and packhams)

8 tbsp. finely chopped pistachios

4 tbsp. brown sugar

Poaching liquid

1.2l water

500g sugar

Juice of 3 lemons

Cinnamon stick

Caramel sauce

100ml poaching liquid from the pears

100ml calvados

1tbsp chopped ginger

Chocolate “ganache”

150ml cream

115g dark chocolate coverture (chopped)

65g unsalted butter (cold and diced)

80ml brandy

To prepare the Pears

With a potato peeler, peel the pears very carefully removing only the skin but leaving the stalk on. Using a melon-baller, scope out and remove the core from each pear forming a small cavity to place the ganache inside.

In a stainless steel saucepan, bring the poaching liquid to the boil, add the pears and poach gently for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave the pears to cool in their own liquid. When cool drain and put to one side.

For the Chocolate ganache

Bring the cream to the boil, remove from the heat and gently stir in the chocolate and butter. Add the brandy, pour into a plastic container and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours.

For the Caramel Sauce

Bring to the boil the poaching liquid and reduce until it starts to caramelise. Add the fresh ginger and remove from the heat. Carefully add the calvados, mix well and strain through a fine sieve. Chill.

To serve

Roll each pear in the mixed pistachio crumbs and brown sugar, covering evenly.

Fill the cavity of each pear with chocolate ganache and place them on a greased baking sheet.

Roast the pears in a hot oven (180ºc/350ºf) for 4-5 minutes. Remove and carefully place in the middle of 4 serving plates. Serve with ginger caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.