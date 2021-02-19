Castell Abogados, the multinational recognised law firm located in Palma de Mallorca, has inaugurated an independent law unit focused on international clients.

Now, the International Desk in Castell Abogados is named Castell Law, whose offices are also based in Palma but their area of ​​work includes all the Balearic Islands, covering Formentera, Ibiza and Minorca. This law office offers a wide range of expertise and provides support for their clients in all areas of their business and private life.

When Castell Abogados created Castell Law, its main objective was to dedicate an adequate space and exclusive dedication to these international clients, with a team of specialised lawyers trained in international law, immigration and business between countries.

The novelty of this law firm is that they offer all the services they have for national clients, but focused on an international client. Thus, their lawyers can advise and assist a foreigner with any matter that has to do with Spanish law: from issues related to Criminal law, Civil law, Maritime law or Immigration Law; to Golden Visa applications, Real Estate advisory and tax management, among others.

The creation of Castell Law has been a natural step for Castell Abogados, since its International Desk department has seen an increase in the number of petitions during the last year. Some of the reasons are related to Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, where a great increase in demand for legal assistance has been noted. For example, one of the most common requests in the last year has been to initiate Golden Visa processes and requests from British clients interested in investing and hiring a Project Manager in Mallorca and Ibiza for their investments in the Balearic Islands.

All of Castell Law’s lawyers are leaders in their field and their practice areas are highly ranked by the legal directories. Castell Abogados and Castell Law are recognised for their expertise in private and commercial real estate transactions and litigation. The team works across jurisdictions with corporate and commercial clients, from global corporations to agile start-ups. They advise individuals, families, business, financial services and organisations on every aspect of the law, wherever the need arises.

Carlos Castell, founder and CEO of Castell Abogados, recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the best law firms in Spain, affirms that “with the creation of Castell Law we aim to successfully address the requests of our international clients in the Balearic Islands, to be their right hand for all types of investment and business management, as well as to ensure their peace of mind during their stay on the islands”.