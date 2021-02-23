If you can't come to us because of the travel restrictions…..we will come to you. Leading Swedish estate agent Fastighetsbyrån will be holding live digital viewings of properties on the island every week.

Save the date every Friday you might be seeing your dream Mallorca home.

This week we are showing two apartments: in Son Rapinya and in Palma.

The first one is a new development in the Son Rapinya area. It is an area close to schools, sports centers and great connections to Palma.

Apartments are available from two to four bedrooms spread over a total of four floors with luxurious penthouses that have a spacious roof terrace with private pool. Viewing is at 12.00 to 12.30. Click here.

The second apartment is a new production near Palma tennis. Apartments are available from two to three bedrooms spread over a total of five floors with luxury penthouses that have private pool.

Viewing is from 12.30 to 13.00. Click here.

You are very welcome to contact us on, 636 381 988 or at palma@fastighetsbyran.com, to sign up for the viewing or for any questions you might have. Read more about this weeks property on https://www.fastighetsbyran.com/en/spain/objekt?objektid=2384239 and https://www.fastighetsbyran.com/en/spain/objekt?objektid=2369996