As of Friday, 12 March these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Showing at Ocimax in Palma is Raya and the Last Dragon and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Showing this week at CineCiutat are Minari, The Little Things and Dating Amber.

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Times: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); 15.20 (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan.

Director: Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada.

Sinopsis: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Animation, Action and Adventure.

Rated: A/i

See trailer above.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Times: 12.00 (Sat & Sun only)

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Director: David Yates.

Sinopsis: With their warning about Lord Voldemort's return scoffed at, Harry and Dumbledore are targeted by the Wizard authorities as an authoritarian bureaucrat slowly seizes power at Hogwarts.

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Genre: Action, Adventure and Family.

Rated: 7

Minari (2020)

Times: 17.25

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung.

Sinopsis: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Language: In Korean and English.

The Little Things (2021)

Times: 17.00 and 19.30 (Not showing on Thursday)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Director: John Lee Hancock.

Sinopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

Duration: 2 hours 8 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

Rated: 12.

Dating Amber (2020)

Times: 19.55 (Not showing on Sunday and Tuesday)

Starring: Fionn O'Shea, Lola Petticrew and Sharon Horgan.

Director: David Freyne.

Sinopsis: Two school friends decide to start a pretend straight relationship in an effort to fit in.

Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

Rated: 12.