As of Friday, 19 March these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Showing at Ocimax in Palma is Raya and the Last Dragon, Harry Potter and the Half-Blooded Prince and La Gomera (The Whistler). Showing this week at CineCiutat are The Father (rerun), Minari and The Little Things.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Times: 12.00 (Sat & Sun only)

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Director: David Yates.

Sinopsis: As Harry Potter begins his sixth year at Hogwarts, he discovers an old book marked as "the property of the Half-Blood Prince" and begins to learn more about Lord Voldemort's dark past.

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Genre: Action, Adventure and Family.

Rated: 7

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Times: 12.10 (Sat & Sun); 15.20 (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan.

Director: Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada.

Sinopsis: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Animation, Action and Adventure.

Rated: A/i

La Gomera (The Whistlers) (2019)

Times: 19.35 (Friday to Thursday except on Monday and Tuesday)

Starring: Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon and Rodica Lazar.

Director: Corneliu Porumboiu.

Sinopsis: Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a policeman who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Crime and Drama.

Rated: Not rated.



Language: Romanian, English and Spanish.

The Father (2020)

Times: 15.05 and 17.50.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss

Director: Florian Zeller.

Sinopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Minari (2020)

Times: 15.30, 17.30 and 19.30

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung.

Sinopsis: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Language: In Korean and English.

The Little Things (2021)

Times: 17.05

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Director: John Lee Hancock.

Sinopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

Duration: 2 hours 8 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

Rated: 12.