Yet another blow to our valiant ever resourceful restaurants. With Easter looming the interiors are again off bounds. Fortunately, the glorious spring weather is making it all the more pleasurable to enjoy dining on the terraces. Understandably many restaurants have decided to wait a little longer before opening. So, this week we have some restaurants with open terraces, others still simply offering their wide variety of delicious takeaway options. Many still delivering to your home. So do call and check first. Either way please support these restauranteurs who have worked so very hard to bring food to our tables during the worst of times.

Restaurant Guide

Bistro

Paseo Cala Gamba 19, Delivery to Soller in evenings. Takeaway and outside seating on their beautiful beachside terrace. Innovative cuisine by chef Murray who loves to keep changing his specials, insisting on only using the highest quality ingredients. Checkout their Easter special ocean-fresh seafood selection on their website www.raft19bistro.com or through the code printed in their advert box. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 12hr to 16.30hr. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299.

MarChica

This super stylish gastrobar tucked behind Porto Pi, is now serving their outstanding food on a delightful terrace that offers panoramic views over Porto Pi to the Marivent Palace. Also offering a takeaway and a home delivery service. Serving Mediterranean/Asian cuisine with an excellent sushi bar. Their special dish of the day changes daily. Open Wednesday to Sunday 13hr-17hr. Do try their excellent Sunday brunches to the cool sounds of DJ Chris Marina. Carrer Torre de Paraires 1. 07015 Palma. Tel: 971 593 902.

Happie Happie snackbar

Takeaway and delivery service (terrace open). Mallorca’s first Dutch snackbar, their friendly staff delivering amazing snacks and food throughout the South. Try something special like original Dutch French fries with sweet mayonnaise and Dutch Northsea herring. Plenty of healthy options including vegetarian and vegan dishes. Checkout their menu for Southern fried chicken, Slow cooked BBQ spare-ribs, spicey chicken burger and fish dishes. They also carry a wide variety of Dutch products on sale on their shelves. Carrer Geoge Orwell 3, Palma 871 100 120 www.happie.es.

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza

In Calanova, takeaway service since 1997, offering home delivery of scrumptious meals to the San Augustin, Cala Mayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. (Beyond possible with a little surcharge.) Great takeaway choices from an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, fabulous gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Their chopped liver pate historic! Checkout their facebook website for full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

The Crows Nest

In Cala Mayor, serving in house dining between 13hr to 16hr, if you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa with lovely sea views, look no further than this gem. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu. Also now serving tasty daily menu del dia (changing daily) starting from 15 euros. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705.

The French Coffee Shop

Open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays. With a large terrace serving quality breakfasts and snacks, for decades this popular coffee shop (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) has been known island wide for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted. 678 371 419.

Ramshackle

Terrace dining. Open Monday to Friday from 8hr to 17hr; Saturday 9hr till midday. Favourite with locals to take advantage of the sunny terrace to enjoy their wide variety of breakfast options. Comprehensive freshly made lunch menu with delicious daily specials. (My favourite this week salmon fish cakes with chive sauce.) Plus tasty snacks including homemade wraps, and salads. Easy parking. Perfect for a relaxing meet up and chat in the sun. The top of Puerto Portals c/Benito Feijo 2 Tel: 681 107 709.

Bistro 49

El Toro (at the furthest end by the roundabout). 13hr-17hr and 18hr-20hr. Offers a delicious 16.80 euros lunch menu plus extensive a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr. This week’s exciting menu includes such tasty options as crispy goat’s cheese parcel with fruit and nut salad, salmon en croute and battered cod and chips with mushy peas. Plus homemade desserts. Try their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/ 666999018.

Chez Nous

In Palma, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. Al La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 20hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

Meson Son Caliu

Great Spanish food. Open every day from midday for in house dining. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 euros is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating it is best to reserve Tel: 971680086.

El Faro

In the old part of Port Adriano. Quality fresh fish. Terrace dining with a beautiful view of the port is a long-time favourite offering a beautifully cooked comprehensive menu. Their 15 euros All-day menu del dia is outstanding value. I highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971 232 676.

A Ma Maison!

Santa Catalina will be closed this week. But shall be reopening for Easter weekend with her gourmet takeaway menu.