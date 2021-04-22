As of Friday April 23, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. CineCiutat this weekend are hosting an Oscar and Golden Globes Special. The films showing are:The United States vs. Bille Holiday, Palma Springs, The Mauritanian, The Father, The Trial of the Chicago Seven, Mank, I Care a Lot, The Little Things, Minari, Nomadland and Emma. Check here on their website for more information.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 15.10 (Fri), 17.30 (Sun), 19.35 (Wed)

Starring: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes and Garrett Hedlund.

Director: Lee Daniels.

Sinopsis: Follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Genre: Biography, drama and music.

Rated: 16.

Palm Springs (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.40 (Fri), 20.00 (Sun), 15.20 (Tue)

Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons.

Director: Max Barbakow.

Sinopsis: Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

Duration: 1 hours 30 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy and Mystery.

Rated: 16.

The Mauritanian (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.30 (Fri), 15.00 (Sun), 17.10 (Tue)

Starring: Tahar Rahim, Nouhe Hamady Bari, Saadna Hamoud and Jodi Foster.

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Sinopsis: Mohamedou Ould Slahi fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years

Duration: 2 hours 9 minutes.

Genre: Drama and Triller.

Rated: 16.

The Father (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 15.15 (Sat), 17.25 (Mon), 19.50 (Wed) and 15.20 (Thur)

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss.

Director: Florian Zeller.

Sinopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

The Trial of the Chicago Seven (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.05 (Sun), 19.20 (Mon), 15.10 (Wed)

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen

Director: Aaron Sorkin.

Sinopsis: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Duration: 2 hours 9 minutes.

Genre: Drama, History and Thriller.

Rated: 12.

Mank (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.10 (Fri), 19.10 (Sun) and 15.10 (Tue)

Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins.

Director: David Fincher.

Sinopsis: 1930's Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Ciudadano Kane (1941).

Duration: 2 hours 11 minutes.

Genre: Biography, Comedy and Drama.

Rated: 12.

I Care A Lot (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.35 (Sat), 15.05 (Mon), 17.25 (Wed) and 17.15 (Thur)

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: A crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards meets her match when a woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than she first appears.

Duration: 1 hour 58 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 16.

The Little Things (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 15.00 (Sat), 17.10 (Mon) and 19.30 (Wed)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Director: John Lee Hancock

Sinopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

Duration: 2 hour 8 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

Rated: 12.

Minari (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.25 (Sat), 19.35 (Mon) and 15.00 (Wed)

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung.

Sinopsis: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.35 (Sat), 15.05 (Mon), 17.25 (Wed) and 17.15 (Thur)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Emma (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.20 and 19.30 (both on Thur)

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn and Mia Goth.

Director: Autumn de Wilde

Sinopsis: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.

Duration: 2 hour 4 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

Rated: A.

At Ocimax in Palma the following films are showing. They are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Times at Ocimax: 18.35 (Friday to Thursday).

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie.

Director: Emerald Fennell.

Sinopsis: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller.

Rated: 16.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Times at Ocimax: 12.05 (Sun)

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Director: David Yates.

Sinopsis: Harry, Ron, and Hermione search for Voldemort's remaining Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord as the final battle rages on at Hogwarts.

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Genre: Adventure, Drama and Fantasy.

Rated: 7.

Demon Slayer: Mugan Train (2020)

Times at Ocimax: 18.15 (Friday to Thursday)

Starring: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitô, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Director: Haruo Sotozaki.

Sinopsis: After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, Tanjiro Kamado's journey as a demon slayer began. Tanjiro and his comrades embark on a new mission aboard the Mugen Train, on track to despair.

Duration: 1 hour 57 minutes.

Genre: Animation, Action and Adventure.

Rated: R.