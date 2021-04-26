The German entrepreneur, Thomas Völkers, brother of Christian Völkers, President of Engel & Völkers is building an exclusive country hotel and equestrian club with 30 rooms and space for large events in Campos.

The Mallorcan company, Melhos Mascaró SA has already started working on a rustic plot, which measures 4,575m2, according to cadastre.

The hotel is being designed by prestigious American Architect, Richard Meier, who won the Pritzker Prize in 1984 and has carried out projects in Europe, America and the Middle East, including the Contemporary Art Museum in Barcelona, the Getty Centre in Los Angeles and the new Engel & Völkers Headquarters in Hamburg.

See below a video of works by American Architecht Richard Meier.

The Völkers family are big fans of equestrian sports, such as horseback riding and polo and the stables at the new hotel will have space for 75 horses.

It will also have stunning gardens designed by Belgian landscapers at a cost of 10-15 million euros.

The Campos hotel is the first of several dozen high-end rural hotels Thomas Völker aims to open worldwide in the coming years.