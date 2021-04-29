The hoardings are up and work is underway because the upmarket jewellery store Cartier will soon be leaving Avinguda Jaume III and opening up in Plaça de Cort.

The new store is in front of the Ajuntament building and next to Cort and the Capuccino hotel in a building designed by Gaspar Bennàssar, who was responsible for iconic buildings such as the bullring, the Águila building and s’Escorxador in Palma.

The surface area of the new store will be slightly larger than the one in Avinguda Jaume III, with a ground floor area of 75 square metres and a first floor measuring 100 square metres.

It will also have an exclusive space for special events and decoration inspired by the crafts and nature of Mallorca.

"At such a difficult time globally, it is time to strengthen trade and be an example of a quality tourist destination,” said a spokesperson.

The Cartier franchise is run by Relojería Alemana, which also has outlets in Carrer de Colom, Passeig del Born and Puerto Portals.

The Mallorcan firm that manages Cartier is also planning to renovate the store in Carrer de Colom which dates back to 1879.

The new Cartier store will open at the end of July.