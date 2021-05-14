Children from Colegio Sant Francesc with the dragon, Manacor.

12-05-2021Assumpta Bassa

Manacor city centre has been turned into a forest of fairies, dragons and other incredible characters.

The figures were made by local artisans, Toni Galmés and Sebastià Riera as part of the City Council’s 'Manacor Encantat' campaign to boost trade and attract more visitors to the area.

Commerce Councillor, Maria Antònia Truyols, General Services Councillor, Carlos Grimalt, Toni Galmés and Sebastia Riera presented the fairy route, which runs from Avenida del Tren to Plaza Sant Jaume, sa Bassa, Plaza de la Constitució, Plaza Ramon Llull, Plaza del Palau to Paseo Antoni Maura.

The Tree Man, Manacor.

Along the way there are 5 large figures from the enchanted forest which are made of wood, cardboard, foam and polyurethane: a gnome, a fairy, a pegasus, a tree-man and a dragon as well as 30 fantasy mushrooms, a red dragon from the Town Hall and tons of coloured ribbons.

There will also be a competition for the best showcase with 600 euros for the winner, 400 for second place and 200 for third.

The Manacor fairy forest will run from May 7-June 7 and during the weekend of May 29 and 30, shops will be allowed to sell their stock on the streets.

A fairy in Paseo Antoni Maura, Manacor.

