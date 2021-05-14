We all have our favourite beaches and with the weather heating up and the coronavirus restrictions being eased, people are desperate to soak up the rays, wherever and whenever they can.

Condé Nast Traveller magazine has asked its readers to choose the Best Spanish Beach of 2021 and 6 Balearic beaches are in the running:

1. Cala Salada in Ibiza

2. Cala Macarella in Minorca

3. Atlantis (Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort) in Ibiza

4. Caló des Mort in Formentera

5. Cala Agulla in Mallorca

6. Cala Mitjaneta in Minorca

Readers have been asked to vote in two stages via the Conde Nast website.

In the first phase they must vote for an Autonomous Community before 23:59 on May 23.

In the second phase they’ll have to vote for the winning beach in each community before 23.59 on Sunday, June 6.

The results will be announced on June 7 and a new location will be crowned Best Spanish Beach of 2021.

Previous winners include San Antonio del Mar in Asturias in 2020 and Papagayo in Lanzarote in 2019.

The launch of the readers' votes also coincides with the II Edition of Condé Nast Traveller Conversations about the future of Travel and Tourism, with input from prominent professionals and experts from the Sector.

They will revolve around rural tourism, staycations, wedding celebrations, digital nomadism, opportunities derived from teleworking, smart destinations, seasonal adjustment, definitive commitment to the MICE Sector (business trips, incentives and events) and the rise of a hybrid format such as bleisure (business and leisure). The Conversations can be followed on the 11th, 12th and May 13 at https://conversations.traveler.es

To vote for the best beach in Spain, 2021 log on to:

https://www.traveler.es/experiencias/articulos/vota-cual-es-la-mejor-playa-de-espana-2021 / 20820