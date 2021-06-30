The Sunset Market is back in Puerto Portals for the 7th year in a row and it’s open from 18:00 until midnight every Wednesday and Thursday until August 19.

More than 20 stalls have been set up between Plaza Capricho and the Boulevard and they’re packed with a wide range of products.

There will also be live music in the evenings by local artists, such as Honolili Music, Hot Hit, The Slabs, Monkey Doo, The Dangerous Gentleman, Lost in Translation and Julia Eme.

This year the Artist's corner will feature the work of 5 guest painters and Marina Pipkin, who collaborates with Rotary International, will showcase a collection of works dedicated to famous artists. In the coming weeks artists, Luciana Román, Belén Pez and Clara Rival will take over the corner.

There’s plenty of activity for kids too, including the story ‘Out of plastics!’, which was written by Line Hadsbjerg and illustrated by Kate Louisa John in collaboration with the Clean Wave association. They promote the desperate need to replace plastics with a sustainable alternative and also work on initiatives such as the creation of water filling points, school programmes, awareness activities and water stations for events.

Puerto Portals is a very lively port with a number of restaurants on the promenade, such as Baiben, Flanigan and Cappuccino. There’s also tons of shops and cafés so there’s plenty of choice if you want to take a break from shopping to watch the world go by.

For the 7th year in a row the Marina will host one of the most important racing circuits at international level; the TP52 Super Series Sailing Week and the 20th anniversary of the TP52 class of 22. It's a truly exciting sports competition and draws the best sailors from all over the world.