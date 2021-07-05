It’s summer, the temperature is rising, shops and restaurants are buzzing and whether your passion is nature, sports, beaches, culture, tradition, gastronomy, or charming villages, Mallorca has it covered.

Head for the stunning beaches and many, many coves on the island; breathe in fresh mountain air during hikes in the Serra de Tramuntana or find a comfy spot in the city and sample some of the Mallorca’s culinary delights as you watch the world go by.

Beaches

The island has over 550 kilometres of coastline and more than 300 sandy or rocky beaches.

Cala Mesquida, at the southern end of the island is hidden between cliffs and is one of the most impressive beaches on the island and Cala Varques, which is surrounded by pine trees is a popular spot for snorkelers.

My personal favourite is Es Trenc, it’s crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches constantly draw me back and on a clear day you can see the silhouette of Cabrera.

Sa Calobra is a gorgeous small cove in an idyllic setting between steep cliffs in the Serra de Tramuntana.

Hiking

The Serra de Tramuntana is perfect for hiking enthusiasts and the dry stone route is one of the best.

Take a wander through the natual parks of s’Albufera or Mondragó, or follow the Island's network of ancient watchtowers, which offer spectacular views.

Palma

Palma is chock full historic treasures, amazing architecture and fantastic gastronomy.

The Cathedral is an absolute must see, as are Bellver Castle, Palau de l’Almudaina and Passeig des Born, or buy an ice cream and take a stroll through the historic centre of the city.

Mallorcan Villages

There are so many charming villages to visit in Mallorca, including Valldemossa, Pollensa and Porto Cristo.

Caves

Mallorca also has a number of caves that are open to the public. The Caves of Drac and Caves of Hams are the most well known ones, but there’ also the Caves of Coloms which are a great choice for accomplished swimmers who are a bit more adventurous.

Mallorcan Cuisine

Mallorcan cuisine is tasty, traditional and diverse and with delicious sobrasada, tumbet and Arroz Brut on offer, as well as mouthwatering ensaimadas and potato cakes, chances are you’ll be back for seconds!