Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife Georgina Rodríguez and their children are having a whale of a time in Mallorca, taking countless sailing trips and enjoying the very best that the Island has to offer.

They also chose a beautiful spot as their base while they’re here; the super-private Castell de Manresa in Alcúdia sprawls over around 106,000 square meters of land, has privileged views of the bay of Pollensa and at 12,000 euros a night it’s one of the most exclusive villas in Mallorca.

The old fortress, which dates back to 1715, is the main house and there are five other historic buildings on the property, three of which have been converted into guest houses.

Castell de Manresa has seven bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and all of the buildings have absolute privacy and impressive sea views. The property has a swimming pool, tennis court and offers the possibility of horse riding.

Ronaldo and his family have also been enjoying the luxurious comfort of the 6 million euro 'Azimut Grande 27’ yacht, which is moored in Puerto Alcudia. It has a striking futuristic design, 4 cabins, 5 bathrooms, an outdoor bar and has a maximum speed of 28 knots.