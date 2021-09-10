The Algaid’Art festival was cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic, but it’s back this weekend with a new 2-day format and more than 80 artists are taking part.

“The aim of the new format is to inspire families to participate and allow people to visit all the exhibitions in peace and avoid crowds. We have not scheduled outdoor concerts like we did in the past,” says Culture Councillor, Margalida Garcies. “We hope that normality will return everywhere very soon, especially in the world of culture.”

On Saturday night and Sunday morning visitors will be able to explore the 11 public spaces and 6 private spaces included in the exhibition and on Saturday there will also be a concert, but capacity is limited and prior registration is required.

On Sunday morning there will be art workshops for children and families.

The theme of this year’s Algaid’Art festival is the colour green, the green of hope, because the organisers say being able to celebrate this festival is like a rebirth.